Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2022: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

The annual event took place April 26-28 in Napa Valley, California and raised over $77,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

By People Staff May 04, 2022 03:50 PM

Lee Brice

Credit: LITVGC/Will Bucquoy

Lee Brice performs during 2022 Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, presented by Visit Napa Valley, VIP Tailgate at Peju.

Brooke Moriber

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Alec Savig

Brooke Moriber performs at Charter Oak Winery during Live in the Vineyard Goes
Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

Thompson Square

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Alec Savig

Thompson Square performs at ZD Winery during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

Hannah Ellis, Jessie James Decker and Mitchell Tenpenny

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Alec Savig

Artists Hannah Ellis, Jessie James Decker,and Mitchell Tenpenny pose for
a photograph at the Welcome Reception at Charles Krug during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

O.N.E the Duo

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Alec Savig

Musical group O.N.E the Duo with guitar player and artist Drew Castle at Live in the
Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

Kassi Ashton

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Alec Savig

Kassi Ashton poses for a photograph at Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22,
presented by Visit Napa Valley.

Joe Nichols

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Will Bucquoy

Joe Nichols performs at the Welcome Reception Charles Krug during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

Jessie James Decker

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Will Bucquoy

Jessie James Decker performs at Charles Krug during Live in the Vineyard Goes
Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JETBLACK/Ryan Waneka

For the first time ever in Live in the Vineyard Goes Country history, the event featured a hologram performance. Walker Hayes performed hits "Fancy Like" and "AA" before headliner Chase Rice at the Mainstage event at The Uptown Theatre. Hayes appeared through cutting-edge Proto hologram technology.

Morgan Evans

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Ryan Waneka

Morgan Evans performs at The Uptown Theatre during Live in the Vineyard Goes
Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

Chase Rice

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Ryan Waneka

Chase Rice performs on the Mainstage event at The Uptown Theatre on April 27.

BRELAND

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Ryan Waneka

BRELAND performs on the Mainstage event at The Uptown Theatre on April 27.

Charles Esten

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Ryan Waneka

Actor and musician Charles Esten outside of The Uptown Theatre following his
performance during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

Hannah Ellis

Credit: Live in the Vineyard Goes Country/JetBlack/Ryan Waneka

Hannah Ellis, took a hot air balloon ride, provided by Napa Valley Balloons, during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, presented by Visit Napa Valley. A tradition in the region, the hot air balloon soared over Napa Valley, giving Ellis a birds'-eye view of the wine country.

By People Staff
