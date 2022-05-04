Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2022: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos!
The annual event took place April 26-28 in Napa Valley, California and raised over $77,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Lee Brice
Lee Brice performs during 2022 Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, presented by Visit Napa Valley, VIP Tailgate at Peju.
Brooke Moriber
Brooke Moriber performs at Charter Oak Winery during Live in the Vineyard Goes
Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.
Thompson Square
Thompson Square performs at ZD Winery during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.
Hannah Ellis, Jessie James Decker and Mitchell Tenpenny
Artists Hannah Ellis, Jessie James Decker,and Mitchell Tenpenny pose for
a photograph at the Welcome Reception at Charles Krug during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.
O.N.E the Duo
Musical group O.N.E the Duo with guitar player and artist Drew Castle at Live in the
Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.
Kassi Ashton
Kassi Ashton poses for a photograph at Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22,
presented by Visit Napa Valley.
Joe Nichols
Joe Nichols performs at the Welcome Reception Charles Krug during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.
Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker performs at Charles Krug during Live in the Vineyard Goes
Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.
For the first time ever in Live in the Vineyard Goes Country history, the event featured a hologram performance. Walker Hayes performed hits "Fancy Like" and "AA" before headliner Chase Rice at the Mainstage event at The Uptown Theatre. Hayes appeared through cutting-edge Proto hologram technology.
Morgan Evans
Morgan Evans performs at The Uptown Theatre during Live in the Vineyard Goes
Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.
Chase Rice
Chase Rice performs on the Mainstage event at The Uptown Theatre on April 27.
BRELAND
BRELAND performs on the Mainstage event at The Uptown Theatre on April 27.
Charles Esten
Actor and musician Charles Esten outside of The Uptown Theatre following his
performance during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country '22, presented by Visit Napa Valley.
Hannah Ellis
Hannah Ellis, took a hot air balloon ride, provided by Napa Valley Balloons, during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, presented by Visit Napa Valley. A tradition in the region, the hot air balloon soared over Napa Valley, giving Ellis a birds'-eye view of the wine country.
