Go Behind the Scenes at Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2019! All the Photos

Live In the Vineyard Goes Country, presented by CMT, took place May 14-16 in Napa, California, where attendees enjoyed exclusive access to recording artists, top tier wine makers and world-renowned chefs during the three-day event.
By Sarah Michaud
June 03, 2019 08:30 PM

Live in the Vineyard

Bachelor Ben Higgins poses with show alum Amanda Stanton, American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi and fellow Bachelor ladies Ashley Iaconetti and Tayshia Adams at Blue Note at the JaM Cellars Ballroom.

Live in the Vineyard

Brad Paisley performs at the weekend’s opening reception held at Regusci Winery on May 14.

Live in the Vineyard

LANCO performs at the Live In the Vineyard Goes Country, in partnership with CMT, opening reception, held May 14 at Regusci Winery.

Live in the Vineyard

LANCO and Brad Paisley pose at the opening reception, at which they both performed.

Live in the Vineyard

Teddy Robb, Brandon Ratcliff, Tenille Townes and Seaforth snuck a shot at Hall Wines on May 14.

Live in the Vineyard

LITVGC CEO Bobbii Jacobs, country singer Mickey Guyton, Senior Vice President of Music Strategy at CMT Leslie Fram and Brown & Gray pose at MadoroM Vineyards on May 15.

Live in the Vineyard

Haley & Michaels, Kylie Morgan and Rayne Johnson pose at JaM Cellars Tasting Room on May 15.

Live in the Vineyard

“Lady Like” singer Ingrid Andress performs at Round Pond Estate on May 15.

Live in the Vineyard

Ingrid Andress, Chris Lane, Marley Sherwood of CMT, Caylee Hammack and HARDY strike a pose with the crowd at Round Pond Estate on May 15. 

Live in the Vineyard

Michael Ray performs at Uptown Theatre May 15 during Live In the Vineyard Goes Country, in partnership with CMT.

Live in the Vineyard

“On My Way to You” singer Cody Johnson performs on May 15 at Uptown Theatre.

Live in the Vineyard

John and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne got the crowd rockin’ at the Uptown Theatre on May 15.

Live in the Vineyard

Hosts Cody Alan and Marley Sherwood of CMT greeted show guests at the Uptown Theatre May 15.

Live in the Vineyard

Little Big Town brought their harmonies to the Uptown Theatre on May 15.

Live in the Vineyard

Jon Pardi was working the “Night Shift” during the late night event at the Blue Note (JaM Cellars Ballroom) on May 15.

Live in the Vineyard

Colbie Caillat and her new group Gone West performs at the Blue Note (JaM Cellars Ballroom) during the send-off brunch on May 16.

Live in the Vineyard

He sees ya! Scotty McCreery sent the crowd off with a wink and a wave at the event’s send-off brunch.

