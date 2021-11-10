Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos!
In partnership with CMT, the annual event took place Nov. 2-4 in Napa Valley, California and raised close to $90,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Tenille Townes greets the crowd at Live in the Vineyard's opening reception at Nickel & Nickel Winery.
Adam Doleac, Matt Stell, George Birge and Chris Bandi pose at Nickel & Nickel Winery
Alexander Ludwig and Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily pose at Whetstone Wine Cellars.
Chris Janson performs at Regusci Winery
Cole Swindell takes a selfie with a fan at Regusci Winery.
Darius Rucker & Parker McCollum pose at Round Pond Estate Winery.
Priscilla Block takes the stage at Round Pond Estate Winery.
Elvie Shane and Cole Swindell enjoy a drink at Regusci Winery.
Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion raises a glass at Nickel & Nickel Winery.
Tenille Arts performs at Regusci Winery.
Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion pose with Tenille Townes at Nickel & Nickel Winery.
Tiera, Hannah Ellis, Mackenzie Porter and Clare Dunn at the CMT Next Women of Country brunch at Calmere Estate Winery.
Today's Joy Bauer with Lainey Wilson at Regusci Winery.
Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band smiles as they perform at Regusci Winery.
