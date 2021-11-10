Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

In partnership with CMT, the annual event took place Nov. 2-4 in Napa Valley, California and raised close to $90,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

By Sarah Michaud November 09, 2021 10:55 PM

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Tenille Townes greets the crowd at Live in the Vineyard's opening reception at Nickel & Nickel Winery.

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Adam Doleac, Matt Stell, George Birge and Chris Bandi pose at Nickel & Nickel Winery

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Alexander Ludwig and Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily pose at Whetstone Wine Cellars.

 

 

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Chris Janson performs at Regusci Winery

 

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Cole Swindell takes a selfie with a fan at Regusci Winery.

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Darius Rucker & Parker McCollum pose at Round Pond Estate Winery.

 

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Priscilla Block takes the stage at Round Pond Estate Winery.

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Elvie Shane and Cole Swindell enjoy a drink at Regusci Winery.

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion raises a glass at Nickel & Nickel Winery.

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Tenille Arts performs at Regusci Winery.

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion pose with Tenille Townes at Nickel & Nickel Winery.

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Tiera, Hannah Ellis, Mackenzie Porter and Clare Dunn at the CMT Next Women of Country brunch at Calmere Estate Winery.

 

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Today's Joy Bauer with Lainey Wilson at Regusci Winery.

Credit: Live In The Vineyard Goes Country/PHOCO/Will Bucquoy

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band smiles as they perform at Regusci Winery.

