Maren! Avril! Kelsea! All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Live in the Vineyard 2019

Live in the Vineyard recently returned to Napa Valley, California. Held Oct. 31-Nov. 3, the exclusive music, food and wine festival provided attendees access to recording artists, top-tier winemakers, and world-renowned chefs during the four-day event
By Sarah Michaud
November 05, 2019 06:50 PM

NICOLLE GALYON, MAREN MORRIS and MADISON KOZAK

Live in the Vineyard
MAREN MORRIS and AVRIL LAVIGNE

Live in the Vineyard

MORGAN EVANS

Courtesy Live in the Vineyard
STEPHANIE QUAYLE and BRETT KISSEL

Courtesy Live in the Vineyard
QUIET ON THE SET

Live in the Vineyard

LINDSEY STERLING

Live in the Vineyard
KELSEA BALLERINI

Live in the Vineyard
AMY ALLEN and KELSEA BALLERINI

Live in the Vineyard
SHY CARTER and DERMOT KENNEDY

Live in the Vineyard
BACHELOR ALUMS KATIE MORTON, KENDALL LONG and KRYSTAL NIELSON

Live in the Vineyard
KING CALAWAY and BRETT KISSEL

Live in the Vineyard
A THOUSAND HORSES with LITV Founder BOBBII JACOBS

Live in the Vineyard
