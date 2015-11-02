The pair bond with a few fans in the make-up aisle in Target

Little Big Town's Karen and Kimberly on Their Most Bizarre Fan Encounter

Country’s hottest group Little Big Town opens up about their life on the road and how they still get goosebumps making music together. Subscribe now for exclusive family photos and an inside look into what makes them work, only in PEOPLE!

The members of Little Big Town are used to meeting fans while they’re out and about running errands in town. It comes with the territory of being country’s hottest group.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But a recent fan encounter in the make-up section of a Bemidji, Minnesota Target store left Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild chuckling.

“We met some girls the other day that were buying eyelashes to come to our show, while we were buying eyelashes for our show!” Fairchild tells PEOPLE.

The LBT singers say it all just proves how much they have in common with their fans.

“We were like, ‘Oh gosh, we’ve got to get some eyelashes,’ so we were in the eyelash aisle and they were buying eyelashes, so we all stood there and talked about eyelashes!”