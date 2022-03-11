"My insecurities make me who I am, and no one can be a better version of you," the country musician tells PEOPLE of finding self-love

Lindsay Ell Opens Up About Her Past Breakups: They 'Teach Us What We Don't Want'

In her fiery duet "Can't Do Without Me" with American Idol winner Chayce Beckham, country music trailblazer Lindsay Ell sings of the sparks that come from the inferno that is love.

And she knows of which she sings.

However, while the Canadian songstress has found many of her past romances catapulted into the public spotlight, she's also found herself enduring heartbreak in that very same spotlight. And that in itself is something the singer/songwriter says she is still healing from.

"What bad breakups teach us is what we don't want and what we truly do want," explains Ell, 32, during an interview with PEOPLE. "Sometimes, it's just the right relationships at the wrong time. Or sometimes, we fall in love with the wrong people for us. Or sometimes, when we're in the midst of really frustrating jobs and whatever the scenario, you just have to take a moment to shine the light on your own heart."

She is doing just that right now.

This process of love and love lost is something that played out amongst the dozen heart-bearing tracks of her sophomore album heart theory, a project that came out at the same time the world found itself locked down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There were times when I would think to myself — did this music mean anything to anybody?" admits Ell, who has been onstage since she was just a teen but found herself off the stage for most of 2020. "That's why playing shows with Blake [Shelton] was such a soul and heart-filling thing for me."

Indeed, Ell spent a good chunk of last year opening for Shelton on his Friends & Heroes tour.

"Sometimes, when you can't predict how radio or award shows or all of these things that we have no control over will take in your music, you just have to look at the audience," says Ell, who has most recently been serving as a host on Canada's Got Talent. "When I can stand on stage and see people singing along, it reminds me that this music hit people."

But most importantly, it hit her.

"That album allowed me to get to a place where I had worked through the seven stages of grief, leaving me to turn the corner and go through the tunnel and get to the light," she says. "It taught me about the importance of knowing who you are and knowing that you shouldn't be ashamed or afraid. Basically, for me, it's all out there now."

And now, Ell is currently creating new music.

"This new chapter is full of so many emotions for me," says Ell, who recently wrapped a series of headlining tour dates in Canada. "It's filled with excitement and gratefulness and so much more appreciation for the things I get to do. I've never taken my job for granted, but I think the pandemic reminded me once again that this is the best job in the world."

Currently in the studio with producer extraordinaire Jay Joyce, Ell says she is 'writing a lot."

"I've always wanted to work with Jay (Joyce), because I think he's brilliant," she says with a slight chuckle. "That man's brain is just something to behold. I'm really curious to see what the two of us will come up with."

It's this new project that Ell finds herself focusing on, while at the same time, continuing to focus in on herself.

"There are many times when I will be like, 'OK, this is who I am, with all my flaws, all my drawbacks, all my pluses, all my minuses," she says. "And when you can do that, it's a magical place because all of a sudden, you don't care about the insecurity. My insecurities make me who I am, and no one can be a better version of you. And you will find the right person who will like that."

She sighs.

"And if you don't find that person, you've got everything you need right here."

Ell also finds herself happy for the love her friends have found, including fellow country star Carly Pearce, who is currently dating Riley King.

"I'm glad she's happy," says of Pearce, who divorced Michael Ray back in 2020. "Going through that heartbreak and then coming out of it — that's just such a cool thing to watch a good friend experience that for themselves."

Love will find Ell again too. And if not, that's OK too.