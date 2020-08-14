Lindsay Ell Opens Up About Her 'Healing' New Album and the Strong Women in Her Life
Lindsay Ell's new album heart theory tackles the impact of several traumas, including her experience as a rape survivor
Advertisement
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 1:00 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 1:00 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.
Following