Lindsay Ell Is Dating Artist and Poet Adam Roa: 'Every Moment Spent with You Makes Me Smile'

Lindsay Ell has found love again!

The country star, 31, confirmed that she's dating Adam Roa, an L.A.-based poet and artist, in a Thursday Instagram post.

"Every moment spent with you makes me smile," she captioned a photo of Roa, 35, giving her a kiss.

The two have been spending time together over the last several months, with both making trips between Los Angeles and Nashville.

In September, Ell shared a photo of her arms with tribal markings during a trip to L.A, captioned the post "Long weekend. ✨" and tagged Roa.

"I'm sure it was a long weekend 😊😉❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented Ell's friend and fellow singer Cassadee Pope on the post.

Earlier this month, the new couple even led a songwriting workshop together called Write from the Heart.

"Writing is a gift that I'm so grateful for... The ability to turn your emotions into art is so powerful. It lets you process what's going on in your life and heal from it," she wrote on Instagram teasing the event. "TOMORROW I'm hosting my first ever songwriting workshop with @adam.roa."

Roa promoted their co-hosted workshop with a lengthy post about how "art saved my life."

"Without the process of creating art, my emotions would have built up to the point of boiling over," he captioned the flyer. "I would have been lost in all the feelings with no way of navigating myself out."

Ell's latest album heart theory deals with Ell's romantic ups and downs, including her most public — and last relationship — with radio star Bobby Bones. Ell and Bones broke up in 2017. (Bones recently got engaged.)

"This record is more about heartbreak in general because when you go through a breakup, it causes you to look back on all the past relationships and notice patterns," she told PEOPLE in August. "It's been more of an inner look of like, okay, Lindsay, what are you doing time and time again? And what is good? What is bad? How do you show up right? How do you not show up right?"

Lindsay Ell's Heart Theory

Ell even spoke about the split on Roa's Deep Dive Podcast.