Lily Rose Releases Debut Project Stronger Than I Am and Talks Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ Community

"I hope with my music, I can now show other parents and kids that there is no fear. Your kid can do anything," Lily Rose tells PEOPLE

Lily Rose is breaking barriers in country music.

The country singer released her debut 7-track project Stronger Than I Am on Friday, and opened up to PEOPLE about her experience as a member of the LGBTQ community in country music.

Rose says she hopes that through her music, she can pave a way for people to have "no fear" when following their dreams.

"It's a heavy role to have when you think about it. But taking it day by day, I've always prided myself on authenticity," Rose, 28, tells PEOPLE. "And I'm really lucky that I've come from a family that has embraced me with open arms."

"I hope with my music, I can now show other parents and kids that there is no fear. Your kid can do anything," she adds. "There's not the fear of, 'Well, I don't know if you'll be accepted or embraced,' or whatever the word you want to use is."

She continues, "It's just no fear. If you be yourself and you're a good person and you love the people around you, you have a great recipe to achieve really good things."

When it comes to her album, Rose says that this project is "a dream come true" and for the first time in her career, she's a fan of her "own songs."

"I can't turn my own project off right now, and I never listened to my own songs ever. I listen to the demos before we cut them. But once we cut them, I don't listen to them again until they're out. So the fact that I haven't been able to turn my own project off before it's released is pretty special to me," the "Villian" singer says.

Rose tells PEOPLE that she hopes her fans feel a sense of relatability when listening to her music.

"Even if you have nothing going on on the side of grief or break up or anything in your life, it still will pull your heart right out of your chest," she says. "I'm not dealing with any loss right now. And I'm in a very happy relationship. And that song just makes me be like, 'Damn, I'm sad.'"

The happy relationship Rose is referring to is with her girlfriend Daira Eamon — whom she often draws inspiration from when writing music.

"When it comes to writing, it always puts a big smile on my face when I do get to write about being happy and falling in love. Whether it's the moment writing about the night that I met Daira, or just where we're at in our relationship right now. Every last one is a great reflection of being together for three years," Rose explains.

When asked what she's most excited about when it comes to her upcoming tour with Chris Lane, Rose says "the consistency," but jokes we may need to check back in a few months.

"[What] I'm most excited about for the Chris Lane tour is having some sort of rhythm and consistency. I've never gotten to put on the same show multiple nights in a row ever before. So catch me halfway through the tour, you're going to be like, 'Lily, how are you liking the consistency?' And I'm going to be like, 'I'm over it,'" she says jokingly.

"Bruce Springsteen is the one that made me fall in love with performing and being an artist," Rose says.

Rose says "Stronger Than I Am," the title track on her new album, represents the next chapter in her career — and she hopes when people think of Rose, they think of that song.