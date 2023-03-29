Lily Rose Marries Daira Eamon in 'Modern' Black and White Theme Nashville Wedding: All the Details

Lily Rose has found her "love that's gonna last."

The "Whatcha Know About That" singer, 29, and her longtime love Daira Eamon tied the knot at The Bridge Building in Nashville on Saturday — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

"We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was 'our' home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to come to celebrate us here," says the couple. "[The Bridge Building] had been a dream of ours since we first saw it."

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

For the big day, Rose wore a custom Indochino suit, while Eamon, 28, a retail marketing manager, wore a Galia Lahav dress from The Dress Theory in Nashville.

Guests were asked to dress in all black to keep with the black-and-white theme.

The wedding party. Steph Sorenson Photography

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

During the ceremony, the couple exchanged handwritten vows and rings from King Jewelers. Their close friend Sydney Stroup married them.

"We asked Sydney because she met Lily shortly before Lily and I met, so she really saw our entire love story unfold," Eamon says. "She saw it firsthand from day one and really watched us fall in love. We then all became friends, and the rest is history! We have all been super close ever since."

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

After the ceremony, Rose's dad Neil "Hondo" Williamson kicked off the reception — which the couple describes as "super modern with some fun touches like disco balls and light up letter signs" — with a welcome speech. Then, Rose did a first dance to "Dancing in the Dark" by Marc Scibilia, and Eamon did a first dance to Eliott's cover of "Dancing Queen."

Lily Rose and dad Neil "Hondo" Williamson. Steph Sorenson Photography

As guests danced the night away to tunes spun by a HighTone Entertainment DJ on the rooftop overlooking the Nashville skyline, they dined on hors d'oeuvres inspired by music city and a dinner option of chicken, salmon or pasta.

The atmosphere. Steph Sorenson Photography

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

For dessert, the couple had cake, chocolate mousse, strawberry shortcake and mini donuts. They also served an espresso martini as their signature cocktail, and they had a guest book made up of records of all the songs meaningful to their relationship.

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

After three years of dating, the couple got engaged in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood — where they shared their first-ever apartment — in October 2021, the same month Rose released her debut project Stronger Than I Am. Rose previously told PEOPLE she hoped the project would help inspire others in the LGBTQ community.

"I hope with my music, I can now show other parents and kids that there is no fear. Your kid can do anything," she said. "There's not the fear of, 'Well, I don't know if you'll be accepted or embraced,' or whatever the word you want to use is."

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon. Steph Sorenson Photography

At the time, she also revealed how Eamon had been a muse for her new music.

"When it comes to writing, it always puts a big smile on my face when I do get to write about being happy and falling in love," she said. "Whether it's the moment writing about the night that I met Daira, or just where we're at in our relationship right now."

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

As to what has kept their relationship strong through the years, the couple says it's always been "communication."

"We also go above and beyond to lighten each other's load during busy times through kind gestures and a helping hand," they add. "Also we just both genuinely like each other. It's one thing to love one another, but we also just like being with the other person."

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon. Steph Sorenson Photography

With the wedding now behind them, the couple is off to Charleston, South Carolina, for a few days of relaxation before the CMT Awards in Austin, Texas on April 2, where Rose is due to perform. They hope to go on a longer honeymoon next year.

"We are just excited to start this next chapter and to call each other 'my wife!'" they say.