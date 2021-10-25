"Keeping all of this under wraps was truly one of the hardest things I've ever done," Rose tells PEOPLE about her proposal to girlfriend Daira Eamon

Rising Country Star Lily Rose Is Engaged! 'I Could Relive That Moment Over and Over Again Forever'

Lily Rose knows her way around a proposal...

The rising country star and her girlfriend of three years Daira Eamon are engaged, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. Rose popped the question in the Germantown neighborhood in Nashville — where the two shared their first-ever apartment — as they walked to Mother's Ruin, where their friends and family awaited them.

"The first apartment we shared together was in Germantown. We would walk down 5th Ave to get to our favorite bar, Mother's Ruin, two to three times a week. We've had so many days and nights walking hand-in-hand together that I knew it was the most special spot to start our next chapter together!" Rose, 28, tells PEOPLE.

Lily Rose Engagement Credit: Hunter Hart

"Keeping all of this under wraps was truly one of the hardest things I've ever done. I kept saying to myself, 'How am I supposed to keep the biggest plan I've ever made from my best friend and partner?' It was crazy to keep secret! Especially with our families and friends all coming into town."

"I was excited to surprise her with the proposal and our families being here, but I was way more excited to tell Daira how much I love her," she adds. "I felt so relieved about it being done, but I could relive that moment over and over again forever."

Lily Rose Engagement Credit: Hunter Hart

As Rose proposed and shared "how much I love her," Eamon, 27, was so surprised and kept asking, "Are you serious?"

Before the proposal, Rose says she had to keep the ring in her pocket without the box since it was so bulky.

"I was worried about fumbling it but thankfully everything logistically went perfect," she says. "We've had so many days and nights walking hand in hand together that I knew it was the most special spot to start our next chapter together!"

Lily Rose Engagement Credit: Hunter Hart

As for Eamon, "I truly had no idea it was coming and it turned into the most special moment because it was such a surprise."

The proposal came at the "beyond perfect" time since the "Villain" songstress has "been ready to marry" Eamon for two years.

Lily Rose Engagement Daira Eamon and Lily Rose | Credit: Hunter Hart

"We just bought a house, it's been a life-changing year, and I cannot imagine waiting another minute to ask D to marry me," Rose says.

Lily Rose Engagement Daira Eamon and Lily Rose | Credit: Hunter Hart

The couple says they're both looking forward to starting a family together "and truly just getting to hang out every day for the rest of our lives."

"We have so many dreams that we're pumped to chase down together, and both of us feel like we hit the lottery meeting each other," they say.

Lily Rose Engagement Credit: Hunter Hart

The proposal comes at a special time for the "I Don't Smoke" singer, as she recently released her debut project Stronger Than I Am, which she hopes will help inspire others in the LGBTQ community.

"I hope with my music, I can now show other parents and kids that there is no fear. Your kid can do anything," she told PEOPLE. "There's not the fear of, 'Well, I don't know if you'll be accepted or embraced,' or whatever the word you want to use is."

Lily Rose Engagement Credit: Hunter Hart

And her now-fiancée has been quite the muse for her music.