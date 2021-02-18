"You keep telling yourself, 'Man, no more chances!'" she tells PEOPLE. "But you two keep letting that door stay cracked open"

Lily Rose Delivers Acoustic Rendition of 'Better Than That': 'It's About That One Relationship'

Lily Rose is quite the singer.

The country star released her fan-favorite single "Villain" in December and the track landed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes all-genre list, which ranked her above Taylor Swift for days. Since its debut, the song has already garnered more than 18 million streams worldwide.

Now, Rose is back with an all-new acoustic version of her previously released track "Better Than That." PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the intimate performance.

"'Better Than That' is about that one relationship where you just can't seem to let them go," she tells PEOPLE of the relatable song. "You keep telling yourself, 'Man, no more chances!' But you two keep letting that door stay cracked open."

Image zoom Lily Rose | Credit: Anthony Stone

The talented vocalist also opens up to PEOPLE about how incredible it is to see such success with her latest tunes. "[I'm] feeling super energized by it all," says Rose, who was just signed last month. "It's totally exhausting because we're still building the team, but I'm obviously super pumped!"

"Going to radio is an absolute dream come true," says the star of her accomplishment. "I've been such a fan of country radio since I can remember, so being able to finally be an artist connecting with fans in that space is insane!"

Image zoom Guitarist and Lily Rose | Credit: Lily Rose/YouTube

Rose also reveals the true meaning behind her hit "Villain."

"[It's] about when you come to the end of a relationship, sometimes one person tries to make it look like it was all 'your fault,' when really no one was in the wrong," she explains. "I think it's resonating with a lot of people currently because we've all been there. Sometimes, you just have to fall on your sword and take the higher road."

After such an amazing past few months, Rose is looking forward to the year ahead — and promises to continue making new music.