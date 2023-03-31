01 of 13 Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography On Saturday, March 25, country singer Lily Rose and Daira Eamon tied the knot at The Bridge Building in Nashville, Tennessee surrounded by family and friends.

02 of 13 The wedding party. Steph Sorenson Photography For the special day, the "Whatcha Know About That" singer wore a custom Indochino suit while Eamon opted for a Galia Lahav dress from The Dress Theory in Nashville.

03 of 13 Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography "We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was 'our' home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to come to celebrate us here," the couple told PEOPLE. "[The Bridge Building] had been a dream of ours since we first saw it."

04 of 13 Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography At the end of the gorgeous, flower-lined aisle, the couple exchanged handwritten vows and rings from King Jewelers as their close friend, Sydney Stroup, married them. "We asked Sydney because she met Lily shortly before Lily and I met, so she really saw our entire love story unfold," Eamon said. "She saw it firsthand from day one and really watched us fall in love. We then all became friends, and the rest is history! We have all been super close ever since."

05 of 13 Lily Rose and dad Neil "Hondo" Williamson. Steph Sorenson Photography Rose shared an emotional moment with her father, Neil "Hondo" Williamson, who kicked off the reception with a welcome speech.

06 of 13 Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography In an Instagram post shared following the nuptials, Rose posted a series of photos along with the caption "Finally married the love of my life this weekend!"

07 of 13 Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography After the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated with their guests during a rooftop reception. Rose did a first dance to "Dancing in the Dark" by Marc Scibilia while Eamon did hers to Eliott's cover of "Dancing Queen."

08 of 13 The atmosphere. Steph Sorenson Photography The pair described the reception as "super modern with some fun touches like disco balls and light up letter signs."

09 of 13 Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography For dinner, guests selected either chicken, salmon or pasta and were offered an array of desserts that included cake, chocolate mousse, strawberry shortcake and mini donuts.

10 of 13 Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography The couple chose an espresso martini as their signature cocktail and attendees danced to music spun by a HighTone Entertainment DJ.

11 of 13 Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography Following their wedding, the lovebirds took a trip to Charleston, South Carolina ahead of the CMT Awards on April 2, though they hope to go on a longer honeymoon next year.

12 of 13 Lily Rose and Daira Eamon. Steph Sorenson Photography Rose previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship has inspired her music saying: "When it comes to writing, it always puts a big smile on my face when I do get to write about being happy and falling in love." She continued, "Whether it's the moment writing about the night that I met Daira, or just where we're at in our relationship right now."