All the Gorgeous Photos from Lily Rose and Daira Eamon's Nashville Wedding

Country singer Lily Rose married her long-time love Daira Eamon on March 25 in Nashville, Tennessee 

By
Published on March 31, 2023 06:19 PM
lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

On Saturday, March 25, country singer Lily Rose and Daira Eamon tied the knot at The Bridge Building in Nashville, Tennessee surrounded by family and friends.

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
The wedding party. Steph Sorenson Photography

For the special day, the "Whatcha Know About That" singer wore a custom Indochino suit while Eamon opted for a Galia Lahav dress from The Dress Theory in Nashville.

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

"We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was 'our' home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to come to celebrate us here," the couple told PEOPLE. "[The Bridge Building] had been a dream of ours since we first saw it."

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

At the end of the gorgeous, flower-lined aisle, the couple exchanged handwritten vows and rings from King Jewelers as their close friend, Sydney Stroup, married them.

"We asked Sydney because she met Lily shortly before Lily and I met, so she really saw our entire love story unfold," Eamon said.

"She saw it firsthand from day one and really watched us fall in love. We then all became friends, and the rest is history! We have all been super close ever since."

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Lily Rose and dad Neil "Hondo" Williamson. Steph Sorenson Photography

Rose shared an emotional moment with her father, Neil "Hondo" Williamson, who kicked off the reception with a welcome speech.

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

In an Instagram post shared following the nuptials, Rose posted a series of photos along with the caption "Finally married the love of my life this weekend!"

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

After the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated with their guests during a rooftop reception. Rose did a first dance to "Dancing in the Dark" by Marc Scibilia while Eamon did hers to Eliott's cover of "Dancing Queen."

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
The atmosphere. Steph Sorenson Photography

The pair described the reception as "super modern with some fun touches like disco balls and light up letter signs."

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

For dinner, guests selected either chicken, salmon or pasta and were offered an array of desserts that included cake, chocolate mousse, strawberry shortcake and mini donuts.

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

The couple chose an espresso martini as their signature cocktail and attendees danced to music spun by a HighTone Entertainment DJ.

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

Following their wedding, the lovebirds took a trip to Charleston, South Carolina ahead of the CMT Awards on April 2, though they hope to go on a longer honeymoon next year.

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Lily Rose and Daira Eamon. Steph Sorenson Photography

Rose previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship has inspired her music saying: "When it comes to writing, it always puts a big smile on my face when I do get to write about being happy and falling in love."

She continued, "Whether it's the moment writing about the night that I met Daira, or just where we're at in our relationship right now."

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Lily Rose and Daira Eamon. Steph Sorenson Photography

The couple told PEOPLE: "We are just excited to start this next chapter and to call each other 'my wife!'"

