Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Sing 'Old Town Road' for the First Time at Stagecoach — with Diplo!

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X rode ’til they couldn’t no more — all the way to Stagecoach!

The unlikely duo performed their smash hit “Old Town Road – Remix” live for the first time Sunday during Diplo’s late-night set at the country music festival in Indio, California.

The DJ — who released his remix of the remix on Monday — introduced their performance by assuring the crowd, “Let me tell you, it’s a country song,” according to Billboard.

Prior to Cyrus’ additional verses, the track faced controversy after Billboard wiped it from its Hot Country chart, claiming the song did not “embrace enough elements of today’s country music” to chart.

With the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer on board, Lil Nas X’s song was an instant hit, and last week topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week in a row.

Lil Nas X, 20, shared video of the pair’s Stagecoach performance to Instagram, and even posted two photos featuring Cyrus’ daughter Noah.

Image zoom Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X Scott Dudelson/Getty

“I got the cyruses in the back,” he captioned the post, referencing the song’s lyrics.

Cyrus, 57, also shared footage of the performance, writing on Instagram, “Theres only 1 horse missing in this photo! Thank you @diplo for having us! What an incredible night!”

In addition to daughter Noah, Cyrus’ daughter Brandi Cyrus and wife Tish Cyrus were also on hand at Stagecoach to watch the Hannah Montana alum sing.

He and Lil Nas X are currently collaborating on a music video for the track, which the rapper has been teasing on social media.

“I have had literally some of the best days of my life shooting this old town road video,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

The rapper said Monday that Stagecoach was his very first performance ever.