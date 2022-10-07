Lewis Brice has found what he's "Been Looking For": forever.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the country singer, 39, and Denelle Manzer tied the knot outdoors at the Hiwassee River Wedding and Events venue in Delano, Tennessee.

"Having the wedding outside was special to us because we both love the outdoors," Brice tells PEOPLE. "We go hiking on trails any chance we get. The venue we chose had all of that, and it's such a beautiful location right on the Hiwassee River. We decided to write our own vows and exchange them during the ceremony. It was extremely special and was a hit!"

Denelle Manzer and Lewis Brice. Jennifer Cody Photo

For the big day, Brice — who is gearing up to release his first full-length album early next year — had his brother, country star Lee Brice, serve as his best man. Other famous faces in attendance at the wedding included Outer Banks star Charles Esten and Bachelorette alum Chase McNary, who is engaged to Manzer's friend and bridesmaid Ellie White.

The wedding party. Jennifer Cody Photo

During the ceremony, during which the couple exchanged their wedding bands from Manly Bands and Shane Co., Brice had one of his "best friends" Nick Norman serve as the officiant.

"He's known me since I was probably 6 years old and has seen mine and Denelle's journey to where we are now," Brice says. "It felt fitting that he be the one to marry us."

Denelle Manzer and Lewis Brice. Jennifer Cody Photo

Since the couple decided not to do a first look, Brice saw Manzer, 33, a real estate agent with Smith Douglas Homes, in her wedding dress for the first time as she came down the aisle.

"Denelle was most excited to see me tear up when she was walking down the aisle," says Brice, who wore a Jos. A. Bank suit. "She got me!"

Denelle Manzer and Lewis Brice. Jennifer Cody Photo

At the reception, which was planned by Custom Love Gifts and Events, the couple served a vegetable medley, southern green beans, roasted potatoes, grilled chicken and pork medallions catered by Tasteful Gatherings for dinner.

For dessert, they had a cake by Ramble Creek Cakes to "rub into each other's faces," as well as mini-cupcakes for their guests.

The families. Jennifer Cody Photo

DJT3 and the Wes Cook Band provided entertainment during the reception, which also had florals by Athens Florist and a champagne wall by LED Marquee. Vital Event Services were also on hand to tend the bar, which was stocked with Muddy Water Wine and Spirits and beer from Steel Hands Brewery.

Denelle Manzer and Lewis Brice. Jennifer Cody Photo

The couple's love story began when they first crossed paths at Tin Roof in Nashville in 2017, where Manzer was working as a bartender at the time. Instantly, Brice knew he had met someone special.

"I walked up and asked to buy her a shot, thinking she'd make something fruity like a royal flush or something with cranberry in it," Brice explained in 2021. "To my surprise, she promptly let me know she was going to shoot Jack Daniel's and, I quote, 'to saddle up.'"

Denelle Manzer and Lewis Brice. Jennifer Cody Photo

Referencing the title of his single "It's You," which Manzer starred in the music video for, he said, "I honestly believe I knew in that moment that she was my 'It's You' in life. She got me good with the whiskey talk, and I haven't turned back since."

Manzer says she knew Brice was "the one" when she had a "freak accident" in May 2018 and "had to depend on Lewis to help me recover." After that, she says, "I knew he was the man I would spend the rest of my life with."

Denelle Manzer and Lewis Brice. Jennifer Cody Photo

After proposing to Manzer during a fishing trip to Alaska in July 2021, Brice says 2022 felt like "the right time" to get married. "When you know, you know!" he says.

As to what keeps his and Manzer's relationship strong, Brice says it's not making "love harder than it is," as well as "communication, respect, loyalty and love."

Denelle Manzer and Lewis Brice. Jennifer Cody Photo

While the couple is looking forward to forever, their first stop is their honeymoon. "We'll be honeymooning at a resort in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, called The Excellence," Brice says.