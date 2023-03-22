Levi Hummon Premieres His Women-Helmed 'Rent Free' Music Video: 'Turned Out Even Better Than I Expected'

"It was honestly so inspiring to see this younger crew so excited and fired up to make something awesome," Hummon told PEOPLE. "This is a great reminder of how much talent is in Nashville of all ages"

By Tricia Despres
Published on March 22, 2023 05:15 PM

Country music's Levi Hummon has been through his share of relationships with women, from fitness model Dallas Stephens to fellow singer/songwriter Ashley Cooke. But even as these women eventually walked out his door, it's safe to say that some of them still stay in his mind.

Thus, the premise of his new song "Rent Free."

Written by Hummon alongside fellow songwriters Eric Arjes and Liz Mendel, "Rent Free" takes a satirical look into all the mundane stuff that takes up space in one's mind after a breakup.

And while the song touches on trying to wipe the memory of the past love of a girlfriend out of one's mind, Hummon made the decision to still surround himself with a bevy of talented women for the filming of the music video.

"When I walked onto set, I couldn't help but notice that everyone working with [video director] Penny [Kapadoukakis] was female, and there was even a classmate of hers that was wearing the shirt saying 'the future of film is female,'" Hummon, 31, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. "It was honestly so inspiring to see this younger crew so excited and fired up to make something awesome."

Levi Hummon
Levi Hummon. Gabbi Rae

RELATED GALLERY: Levi Hummon Treats Nashville Crowd to Guests Walker Hayes and Cassadee Pope at Hometown Show

'Making something awesome' was in fact the goal of Kapadoukakis from the moment she first heard the song.

"Penny, who films most of my social media content, reached out to me directly after hearing the song and asked if she could take a stab at directing the video," remembers Hummon of the "Rent Free" clip, premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. "I knew she was incredibly talented. When I said that I would be interested in hearing her vision, I have never seen someone so passionately jump at the opportunity to bring this song to life visually."

And for the record, Kapadoukakis is only 20 years old.

"[She's] still in college," remarks Hummon, who has long been chasing his country music dreams under the watchful eye of his dad, noted musician Marcus Hummon. "[She] grabbed her classmates and got to work creating her first-ever full-fledged music video. The "Rent Free" music video was one of my favorite videos I have ever been a part of."

Levi Hummon
Hummon, Kapadoukakis and their crew. Penny Kapadoukakis and Chelsea Smith

Indeed, everyone from the gaffer to the producer was not only under the age of 22, but they were also all women.

"It was honestly so inspiring to see this younger crew so excited and fired up to make something awesome," says Hummon, who collaborated with another female powerhouse, Cassadee Pope, last year on the song "RSVP." "Everything came to life on set, and it turned out even better than I expected. This is a great reminder of how much talent is in Nashville of all ages, and how we are moving as a community to be consistently more diverse. It's awesome to see."

Levi Hummon
Behind-the-scenes of the music video. Penny Kapadoukakis and Chelsea Smith

Another awesome piece of the music video is that it once again showcases Hummon's undeniable sense of humor and charisma — character traits that have already been on display over his various social media channels. Last year, the Tennessee native snagged over 12 million streams on Spotify courtesy of his collaboration with Walker Hayes on the viral "Paying for It."

And while his professional life continues on an upturn, so does his personal life, revealing to PEOPLE that he does in fact have a special new woman in his life.

"Her name is Kearsten," admits Hummon, who shared a few new pics of his new love on his Instagram recently. "She has been my absolute rock this past year."

