Levi Hummon Treats Nashville Crowd to Guests Walker Hayes and Cassadee Pope at Hometown Show

01 of 06 Justin Aharoni Trying out my new song "Rent Free" for a sold-out crowd at 3rd and Lindsley.

02 of 06 Justin Aharoni Hometown show! If you look hard enough you can see my mom and dad.

03 of 06 Sarah Elizabeth How about that? Brought my buddy Walker Hayes up to sing our song "Paying for It." Genuinely was so pumped to have him up there.

04 of 06 Penny Kapadoukakis Cassadee came up for our Ross and Rachel moment to sing our song "RSVP." Her voice live is just insane.

05 of 06 Sarah Elizabeth Tearing it up with the man himself, Walker Hayes.