Levi Hummon Treats Nashville Crowd to Guests Walker Hayes and Cassadee Pope at Hometown Show

The singer-songwriter previewed his new song "Rent Free" as well as duets with Walker Hayes and Cassadee Pope at Wednesday's sold-out show at 3rd and Lindsley

By Levi Hummon
Published on January 19, 2023 03:00 PM
01 of 06
Levi Hummon
Justin Aharoni

Trying out my new song "Rent Free" for a sold-out crowd at 3rd and Lindsley.

02 of 06
Levi Hummon
Justin Aharoni

Hometown show! If you look hard enough you can see my mom and dad.

03 of 06
Levi Hummon
Sarah Elizabeth

How about that? Brought my buddy Walker Hayes up to sing our song "Paying for It." Genuinely was so pumped to have him up there.

04 of 06
Levi Hummon
Penny Kapadoukakis

Cassadee came up for our Ross and Rachel moment to sing our song "RSVP." Her voice live is just insane.

05 of 06
Levi Hummon
Sarah Elizabeth

Tearing it up with the man himself, Walker Hayes.

06 of 06
Levi Hummon
Sarah Elizabeth

Thank you to all the surprise guests, friends, family, everyone! What an incredible night.

