Levi Hummon Debuts 'Super Special' 'Drop of Us' Music Video Shot in His Nashville Hometown

Levi Hummon is giving fans a glimpse of his hometown.

In the new music video for his feel-good single “Drop of Us,” which is premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, the rising country star can be seen exploring Nashville by both land and sea as he roasts marshmallows over a campfire with friends and also drives a boat through a scenic-looking lake.

“When I started playing ‘Drop Of Us’ on the road I could feel it was special,” Hummon, 27, tells PEOPLE. “It stands out every night and changes the energy in the room. I wanted to capture that same energy in the music video.”

“Our director, Robbie Norris, and I wanted the video to feel as energetic and uptempo as possible,” he adds. “We were able to shoot the video in Nashville, my hometown, which was super special. We felt that this video captured the feeling of soaking up every bit of a memory, which was our goal!”

Hummon’s love interest in the music video is played by his girlfriend in real life, Alyssa Mocci, whose adorable Australian Shepherd, Tahoe, also makes several appearances.

Hummon — who released his song “Night Lights” in April and his EP Patient in 2018 — isn’t the first in his family to make music his career. His dad, Grammy-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon, has penned a number of country hits, including Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road,” the Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” and Tim McGraw’s “One of These Days.”

“I remember my dad’s songs being so different than anyone else’s — he never wavered from his unique voice and he always was true to himself,” Hummon told PEOPLE in 2017. “That’s what I’ve tried to do in my brief career so far — stick to my unique voice and not let people try to change [me]. I’d rather be comfortable and be myself.”

Image zoom Levi Hummon CeCe Dawson

After previously opening for artists like Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Martina McBride on tours in the past, Hummon will set out on his first-ever headlining tour next month in support of the new single. The 16-date 'Drop of Us' tour will kick off in Oxford, Ohio on Oct. 2 and come to a close in Charleston, South Carolina on Nov. 30.