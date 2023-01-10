Leslie Jordan Benefit Concert to Feature Performances by Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris and More

Following his death in October, fans of Leslie Jordan will have the opportunity to attend a benefit concert honoring the late entertainer's life.

Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will feature a star-studded lineup of special performances from his friends in country music.

The concert will take place on Feb. 19 and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and will include performances by Eddie Vedder, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson and more.

The event will also include special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan.

Aside from the performances, the evening will also feature on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan's lasting lessons.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, which is an organization dedicated to funding research for Epidermolysis Bullosa — a cause close to Jordan's heart.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CST, with presale tickets on Thursday at the same time. Tickets are available here.

PEOPLE confirmed the actor's death at 67 on Oct. 24.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency, TMZ first reported. The LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE that the accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time that morning.

Later that month, his former costars held an impromptu memorial in his honor. Several country artists also paid tribute to Jordan.

The beloved character actor was most famous for his scene-stealing roles in shows including Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, though he found a new following amid the COVID-19 pandemic for his hilarious Instagram posts.