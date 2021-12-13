Leslie Jordan and Friends Rock the Ryman: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Fun-Filled Nashville Evening

I spent the days leading up to this Ryman show in rehearsal, and boy was it a lot of work. Nobody told me "a singing show" was going to be this much work. The day had finally arrived and I could not believe it. The little boy from Tennessee who had big dreams is going to be standing on the stage of the Mother Church. I took a moment to take it all in. What good is the ride if you don't take a moment to enjoy it?