Leslie Jordan Is Launching a Radio Show on Apple Music Country: All the Details

Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan on Apple Music Country debuts Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET

If you can't get enough of Leslie Jordan's hilarious hot takes on Instagram, you're in luck: He's got a new gig!

The 65-year-old Will & Grace actor will soon host his own show, Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan, on Apple Music Country. The hour-long show — available for free or on-demand on Apple Music — launches Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and will air weekly.

In addition to opening up about his life on the show, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native — along with his co-host, Nashville songwriter Travis Howard — will no doubt give listeners some of his signature sassy one-liners, as well as deliver playlists filled with country, gospel and blues tracks.

"I've done Broadway. I was in The Help. I've done feature films. I've done so much television. I've done every god-awful sitcom known to man, forever, for 30 or 40 years. I've never done a radio show," he says in Hunker Down Radio's debut episode.

The LGBTQ icon found a massive new audience in 2020, after his confessional Instagram videos went viral in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.