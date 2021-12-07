Leigh Nash Calls Tanya Tucker 'Such an Inspiration' After Duet: Watch the Song's Music Video

"Well I've been called an animated character before, but I think this is the first time I made it into an animated video!" Tucker tells PEOPLE

Queens of country music!

On Tuesday, Leigh Nash and Tanya Tucker debuted the animated music video for their collaboration "Never Again, Every Time" with PEOPLE — as Nash shared her excitement about working with Tucker.

"When I heard that Tanya Tucker was onboard to sing 'Never Again Every Time' with me, I knew it was a massive God wink," Nash, 45, tells PEOPLE. "And, as Tanya so sweetly said to me herself, 'I think our daddies put this together up in heaven.' "

She adds, "She is such an inspiration to me and has been across the span of my career. I have so much to be grateful for, and grateful, I am!"

leigh nash + tanya tucker Credit: Courtesy Marushka Media

Meanwhile, Tucker says she was most excited to see herself in an animation.

"Well I've been called an animated character before, but I think this is the first time I made it into an animated video!" Tucker, 63, tells PEOPLE. "I just love the animation and the song. Right now I'm raising a shot of my Cosa Salvaje Tequila and toasting Leigh to much success! She's a great gal and I wish her the very best."

Speaking of tequila, Nash shares that Tucker gifted her a bottle of Cosa Salvaje when the two went to the studio.

"When we met to record her brilliant vocal she pulled up with a cooler and her beautiful tequila," nash says. "We shared a few shots and she gifted me a bottle of my own. She is a dream..and so is that tequila."

The collaboration with Tucker is part of Nash's EP of collaborations, The Tide, Vol. 1, which features songs with Vince Gill, CeCe Winans, Ruby Amanfu and The Mavericks' Raul Malo.

"The Tide Vol 1 has been a dream come true for me. I've always treasured every duet I've ever gotten to be a part of. The Tide includes some of my all-time heroes," she says. "I'm still pinching myself!"