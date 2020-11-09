Lee Brice Tests Positive for COVID-19, No Longer Performing with Carly Pearce at CMA Awards

A rep for the singer said he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms"

On Sunday, a rep for the country singer told the Associated Press that Brice, 41, had tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the show and would no longer be performing with Carly Pearce. The duo was slated to take the stage together after being nominated for their duet "I Hope You’re Happy Now" for musical event of the year and music video of the year.

While Brice can't attend country music's biggest night, his rep told the outlet that the "I Don't Dance" singer is still "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms." He will be isolating at his home for the next couple of weeks until he is cleared by a doctor.

"Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music," his rep said in the statement.

Brice's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A CMA spokesperson also confirmed to the AP that Brice was tested prior to arriving onsite for any of the show rehearsals or activities.

Although the CMAs will look a little different this year amid the ongoing pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern has promised an unforgettable night of star-studded performances.

"The 54th Annual CMA Awards will mark the first time the biggest names in Country Music will come together — safely, all in one room — this year," a press release for the show said.

"We are thrilled to have this incredible group of artists taking the stage at the CMA Awards this year! It is a privilege to bring these live performances to our viewing audience with the energy and excitement that the CMA Awards are known for," Trahern said in the release.

"And although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment," she added.

The CMA nominees were announced in October with Miranda Lambert leading the pack with seven nominations, including the entertainer of the year category. Luke Combs, who's also up for that award, is nominated six times.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 pm EST on ABC.