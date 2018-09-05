Rumor has it Lee Brice didn’t have to look far to find his latest leading lady.

On Wednesday, the country crooner, 39, released the music video for his single "Rumor" starring a very special someone: his wife, Sara.

“We shot the ‘Rumor’ video in Nashville a few weeks ago and I’m proud to say it stars my beautiful wife, Sara,” Brice tells PEOPLE.

Lee Brice's wife Sara stars in his new music video for "Rumor." Lee Brice/Youtube

While the sultry song is written from the perspective of a small town gossiping about a guy who is ready to take the next step with a girl he’s known forever, Brice’s video depicts a much-needed romantic night out with that “breathtaking” girl, who now happens to be his wife of five years.

“The idea behind the video was essentially us making the ‘Rumor’ true,” he continues. “One area of our lives that we have to work so hard at is ‘us time.’ Between three children, and me being on the road so much, it’s important that I show Sara she’s loved and appreciated as much as I possibly can. So this is a video romanticizing about a special night out together — just us.”

Sara Brice

“Rumor,” which is off of Brice’s self-titled fourth album, was shot by Brice’s friend Ryan ‘Spidy’ Smith, who “cares and captures ‘real’ and ‘raw'” footage.

Lee Brice and Sara Reeveley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Loccisano/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

“When I recorded the song, I wanted it to be gritty and honest so I wanted to play every instrument I could — I especially wanted to put my simple but hopefully hooky guitars down just how I wanted them,” says Brice. “As the song’s producer, I also wanted to keep the track emotional, raw and soulful.”

He adds, “So while the video’s storyline may not be an exact script of the song lyric, its ‘feel’ is exactly what we were after. And tell me … how freaking breathtaking is Sara?!”