Lee Brice Shares Parody Song After Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'I Caught COVID-19 a Little Too Late'

"It's my mistake / I caught COVID-19 a little too late," the country music star croons in the song

Lee Brice is using some comic relief to deal with his plans being canceled due to his coronavirus diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the country music star, 41, shared a parody song addressing that he recently contracted COVID-19 ahead of the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, where he was slated to perform his duet, "I Hope You're Happy Now," with Carly Pearce. Brice's pal and fellow singer, Charles Kelley (of country trio Lady A), will be stepping in to perform with Pearce, instead.

"Sittin’ here quarantined. Y’all, I am so disappointed that I’m not able to take the stage with @carlypearce and perform at this year’s @cma awards ... BUT, I’m excited to watch my buddy @charleskelley CRUSH it tomorrow night," Brice wrote on Instagram.

Accompanying his note, the "I Don't Dance" singer shared a video of himself performing a humorous song he wrote about the unfortunate situation to the tune of the nominated track.

"It's only Carly/ It's my mistake/I caught COVID-19 a little too late," Brice croons in the parody song. "But I guess there ain't ever a right time/Charles, my friend, I guess it's your time."

"So go sing my part on ABC/Tell everyone I'm in quarantine/Man I love singing on this record/But I bet you do it even better," he adds. "I hope you find the notes you're looking for."

He ended his song telling fans he "just feels a little crappy now."

Still, fans were happy to see that Brice felt well enough to sing the hilarious song, sharing wishes for a speedy recovery in the comments. "Awesome !! Get better soon," one fan said, while another added, "LOVE THIS! Sending you lots of healing energy, be well!"

Brice's rep told PEOPLE on Monday that the singer is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms." He will be isolating at his home for the next couple of weeks until he is cleared by a doctor.

Speaking to Taste of Country, Pearce, 39, revealed that she "almost wrecked" her car when she found out Brice had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I was just like, 'What is happening?' " the songstress said. "I'm so bummed for him. But I'm so grateful to the CMAs that they wanted me to still perform the song."

According to Pearce, CMA Awards Executive Producer Robert Deaton suggested having Kelley fill in for Brice during the duet.

"We all felt like you just miss a part of the story if you don't have that male voice to it. I really felt like it was the right move to bring somebody else in," she explained.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 pm EST on ABC.