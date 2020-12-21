LeAnn Rimes Says Seeking Mental Health Treatment Was the 'Best Gift I Could've Given Myself'

"It felt like somebody plugged me into a wall socket and left me on," she tells Tamron Hall in the PEOPLE exclusive clip

LeAnn Rimes is speaking out about her 2012 decision to seek help.

During Wednesday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the singer, 38, opened up about checking into a facility to undergo treatment for depression and anxiety. (PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at their chat.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was the best gift I could've given myself. I constantly had people around me my whole life, whether it be parents, my ex-husband, a manager or agent, all the world's eyes were on me constantly," she tells Hall about her experience at age 30. "Talk about codependency. I had never been alone really until being in treatment for anxiety and depression."

"It felt like somebody plugged me into a wall socket and left me on," the recent Masked Singer winner adds. "I needed to figure out how to unravel from that and bring myself back."

Image zoom LeAnn Rimes | Credit: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She goes on to explain that other pieces of herself also "needed a voice." Rimes said she knew she "needed help" and that getting it was "the best thing" for her, but she was "scared to be alone."

"I needed to gather those pieces and bring those back into wholeness. All those pieces I had rejected about myself, learn how to love them and realize that the totality of me is lovable not just the LeAnn Rimes that's projected into the world that everybody wanted to be this perfect little girl," she says. "It was the totality of me that could come to the table and have a voice."

Rimes' sentiments on the show come just weeks after she spoke to PEOPLE about putting her psoriasis on full display and getting help for her mental health.

RELATED VIDEO: LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About How Sharing Psoriasis, Mental Health Struggles Has Been 'Liberating'

"I didn't expect kindness and love like that from so many people," she told PEOPLE about sharing her skin condition. "There's so many people who struggle with psoriasis, and I think that was really evident from all of the comments. Outside of psoriasis, we have this idea of this ideal human who we're supposed to live up to, and it's just impossible."

"I think for me, it was such a freedom from that ideal. I hope it was a permission slip for a lot of people, whether you have psoriasis or whatever it may be that you feel like you have to hide, to come out of hiding and to set yourself free," she added.

In the PEOPLE interview, she also revealed that she continues to go through anxiety and depression but that she feels that she now has a "toolbox" to help her cope.

"At first I didn't want to face my pain, because I thought I would get lost in it," she told PEOPLE in April. "But I didn't. People are so ashamed to talk about it and ask for help. But taking away the shame is so important."