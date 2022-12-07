LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Concerts Due to Vocal Cord Bleed: 'Doctor's Orders!'

LeAnn Rimes is taking some time to recover.

On Wednesday, the country star announced that she was rescheduling two shows because she is "unable to sing" due to a vocal cord bleed.

"It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," she wrote in a hand-written letter on Instagram. "While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing... doctor's orders!"

She continued, "I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon."

In the caption section, she wrote that her show at the Ryman in Nashville would be rescheduled for April 8, 2023 and the Riverside Casino and Golf resort show in Riverside, Iowa will take place on Sept. 29, 2023.

The shows were part of Rimes' JOY: The Holiday Tour — where she is set to perform a mix of holiday songs, hits and tracks from her newly released album god's work — which kicked off on Dec. 2.

She will resume the tour on Dec. 16 in Lincoln City, Oregon, with another show at the same venue on Dec. 17. Her tour will then wrap on Dec. 18 at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

In August, the Grammy-winner celebrated her 40th birthday and opened up to PEOPLE about the milestone.

"As a child, I remember thinking 40 was so old," Rimes said at the time. "But now that I'm there, I feel like I have so much life under my belt. I'm much wiser. I wouldn't be 22 again if you paid me!"

The singer also said she was prioritizing her health and wellness.

"About six months ago, I started really focusing on taking care of myself," said Rimes, who counts breath work and meditation as part of her self-care routine. "A big part of my life has been overriding my body because I've had to show up and be on all the time. I've had to care about what people think of me for so long. So not abandoning myself and what I need has been a big shift."

She also opened up about her album and said that it explored "shame and guilt and rage and anger."

In the song, "the wild," which features country singer Mickey Guyton and pop star Sheila E., "I explore my sexuality and the way I was raised," she said. "As women in this world, so much is ripped from us. I started to question all those narratives and bring my whole self back online and be whole in this world. And it feels very powerful."