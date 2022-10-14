LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's relationship may have had a bit of a rocky start, but they are still going strong over a decade later.

The pair first met on the set of the Lifetime television movie Northern Lights in 2008 and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the CSI: Miami actor were married to other people at the time. Although Rimes and Cibrian initially denied rumors that they had an affair, by 2009, the costars ended their respective marriages and started dating. The couple went on to tie the knot in April 2011.

In the years since their nuptials, Cibrian and Rimes have spoken candidly about the affair and acknowledged their faults in it. And despite battling tabloid rumors, ex drama and mental health struggles, the couple celebrated a decade of marriage in April 2021.

"We all make choices that lead us into a different path, here and there, and you learn from those or you don't," Rimes said about her relationship with Cibrian on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It obviously brought us to the place where we are now. And we're happy, and we're married. I think we have both come to a really good place in our lives. And right now, I'm really at peace."

From playing love interests on TV to being longtime loves in real life, here is everything to know about LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's relationship.

November 2008: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian meet on the set of Northern Lights

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Cibrian and Rimes connected while filming the Lifetime movie Northern Lights in Canada. At the time, both Cibrian and Rimes were married to other people: Cibrian wed Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, in November 2001, while Rimes wed Dean Sheremet in February 2002.

Rimes later told PEOPLE that she and Cibrian became friends on the set of the TV movie, and it wasn't until several months later that their relationship "tipped over."

March 18, 2009: Eddie Cibrian denies rumors of an affair with LeAnn Rimes

After reports surfaced that costars Rimes and Cibrian were having an extramarital affair, Cibrian made a statement denying the rumors.

"It is a fabricated story that is using random snapshots as connective tissue to create a scandalous relationship," he said in the statement.

A friend of Rimes also confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were not in a relationship. "There are some feelings there but it's too early to tell if it's going to develop and if she's done with her marriage," the friend shared.

July 2009: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian separate from their respective spouses

Jesse Grant/Getty

Following the affair rumors, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rimes was separated from her husband, Sheremet. "Le and Dean have been separated for quite some time now, but they're continuing to try and work through their relationship," the source said.

News of their split came just days after Glanville announced that she and Cibrian were separating. Cibrian's manager released the following statement: "Eddie is a devoted and loving father first and foremost and the speed bump he and Brandi are experiencing needs to be worked out privately for everyone's benefit."

August 11, 2009: Eddie Cibrian addresses accusations of an affair with LeAnn Rimes

Without naming Rimes specifically, Cibrian made an appearance on Entertainment Tonight to talk about the recent drama in his personal life.

"I don't know how people perceive me," he said in the interview. "What I do know is when you reach a certain point in your career you're placed in this unfair fishbowl. Things unfortunately get magnified. We are all human, we are all not perfect."

Cibrian added, "The fact is I love my family dearly, and I'm a great father. It just saddens me that this is hurtful and being played out publicly."

August 20, 2009: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian step out in public for the first time together

Rimes and Cibrian made their public debut as a couple when they met for a golf date at the Valencia Country Club. Rimes, who golfed at the club every week, was joined by Cibrian for a round — and the duo spent almost three hours on the course together.

"They weren't super affectionate, and instead more flirty in a fun and loving way," a source told PEOPLE. "They had lots of chemistry. They are a cute couple and they looked very happy and comfortable together."

That same month, the couple attended a Kings of Leon concert in Los Angeles — and Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville.

March 19, 2010: Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes vacation in Mexico

A year after their rumored affair first made headlines, Cibrian and Rimes — who officially divorced from Sheremet in December 2009 — took a vacation to Mexico with Cibrian's two sons, Jake and Mason.

A source told PEOPLE, "They had a great time vacationing with Eddie's sons. They seemed focused on just spending some fun beach time together. LeAnn looked great with the boys and played with them in the sand."

June 3, 2010: LeAnn Rimes opens up about her relationship with Eddie Cibrian for the first time

Rick Diamond/Getty

For the first time publicly, Rimes spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the end of her marriage — and the start of her new relationship with Cibrian.

"I did one of the most selfish things that I possibly could do, in hurting someone else," she said of her affair with Cibrian. "I take responsibility for everything I've done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome."

Rimes also revealed that her relationship with Cibrian started as a friendship before it became something more.

"It was very emotionally driven," said Rimes. "I never once thought what I was doing was okay."

July 27, 2010: Eddie Cibrian moves into LeAnn Rimes' L.A. home

Rimes and Cibrian took the next step in their relationship when they moved in together in July 2010. A source told PEOPLE, "It just made sense for them. Eddie's lease was up and LeAnn's home was bigger and already familiar to Eddie's sons."

The insider added, "They're just enjoying the moment and are hopeful about their future together."

Rimes' rep confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE, "They're excited for this happy new journey."

September 4, 2010: Eddie Cibrian gifts LeAnn Rimes with birthday jewelry

For Rimes' 28th birthday, Cibrian celebrated his girlfriend with trips to Mexico and Las Vegas — as well as some new jewelry.

"Eddie gave me some rose gold bangles which were beautiful," Rimes said while celebrating her birthday in Vegas. "It was very sweet."

Rimes also opened up about adjusting to her new living arrangement with Cibrian and his sons. "It's quite chaotic," the country singer said of the household. "I went from being by myself to having two kids in the house. It's really amazing. They're really incredible."

November 3, 2010: LeAnn Rimes says she doesn't regret her affair with Eddie Cibrian

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty

In an interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, Rimes and Cibrian spoke candidly about their affair. Noting that her actions do not define her, the country singer said she has no regrets.

"That's just not me. What happened is not who I am, period," Rimes shared. "I do know how much I love him. So, I've always said I don't live my life with regret. I can't."

She continued, "You had two couples whose marriages didn't work who really stumbled upon each other and fell in love."

Cibrian echoed the same sentiments: "The truth is that we're human beings. We make mistakes and we learn from them, but we're human. We fell in love."

December 2010: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian get engaged

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The couple got engaged in December 2010. "They were engaged over the holidays and are very happy," a rep for Rimes told PEOPLE.

Cibrian proposed with a 5-carat oval diamond set in rose gold fleur-de-lis connected to the band. The couple designed the ring together with the actor's childhood friend Brent Polacheck of Polacheck Jewelers.

February 11, 2011: LeAnn Rimes calls Eddie Cibrian the "most supportive man"

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

As the newly engaged couple were in the thick of wedding planning and their busy careers, Rimes shared that her soon-to-be husband was right by her side through it all.

"It's an exciting year and a lot to handle, but I've got a good man at my side," she said. "So he's helping! He really is the sweetest, most supportive man."

The "I Need You" singer added, "I'm looking forward to settling down. Settling into our life."

March 9, 2011: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian deny reality show rumors

Rimes and Cibrian shot down reports that they were in negotiations to film a reality show that followed their wedding plans.

"I don't know how many times I have to say Eddie and I would never do a reality show about our lives," Rimes tweeted.

The singer's rep also denied the rumors, calling them "absolutely untrue."

"There has never been, nor are there, any plans for LeAnn and Eddie to do a reality show," her rep added.

April 22, 2011: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian get married

The pair wed in an intimate ceremony at a private home in California, with Rimes wearing a Reem Acra gown. The couple led their 40 guests to believe they were attending an engagement celebration and then surprised their family and friends with the nuptials.

"LeAnn and Eddie were happily married today surrounded by their closest family and friends," the bride's spokesman, Rhett Usry, confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE. "They thank everyone for their well wishes."

May 23, 2011: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian honeymoon in Mexico

LeAnn Rimes Instagram

Rimes and Cibrian were unable to take a honeymoon immediately after their April 2011 nuptials due to work — but made up for it with a luxurious trip to Cabo the following month.

"We have to go back to work right away," Rimes told PEOPLE after her nuptials. "The next four to five weeks hopefully, we'll be able to take a honeymoon. That's the plan."

The newlyweds made good on that plan and were spotted hand-in-hand on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas in May 2011. They spent their time together on the beach and at the pool of the Esperanza Resort, where they stayed for their romantic trip.

September 29, 2011: LeAnn Rimes says she and Eddie Cibrian took "the high road"

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rimes addressed the tabloid fodder surrounding her and Cibrian's relationship.

"You have to really take the high road a lot of the time when you want to stand on a mountain and scream like, 'Why are you saying this?' " Rimes said.

She added, "We took the kids into consideration with everything that we do. Sometimes you just want to scream. But you don't. We've learned to let it go and laugh at it, at the end of the day."

January 17, 2012: LeAnn Rimes gets a tattoo inspired by Eddie Cibrian

In early 2012, Rimes revealed a delicate tattoo across her foot with the words "the only one that matters."

"Ok. Here it is!" Rimes tweeted alongside a photo of her new ink. "It's dainty. All of my tattoos are very feminine."

Rimes also shared that the words were inspired by her husband Cibrian.

"It's something Eddie said to me. It was sweet," she tweeted, later adding, "It's something Eddie said I was to him."

April 27, 2012: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian renew their vows on their 1st anniversary

To ring in one year of marriage, Cibrian and Rimes celebrated by staying in the home where they tied the knot and renewing their vows.

"Renewed our vows today….it's incredible to thank each other for the past year as husband and wife," Rimes tweeted. "Here's to another great year!"

The two also celebrated the milestone with gifts: Rimes got her husband a watch, while Cibrian gave Rimes a ring. "I have a very thoughtful husband with GREAT taste!!!!" Rimes tweeted.

August 18, 2012: LeAnn Rimes celebrates her 30th birthday with Eddie Cibrian

Rimes celebrated the end of her 20s with a "Die 20s, Die!" party held in Laguna Beach, California, with 20 of her closest family and friends. Cibrian was there to give his wife a kiss as she blew out her birthday candle. In addition to the birthday kiss, Cibrian gifted his wife with a diamond Cartier love bracelet.

"I really have been truly excited about turning 30. I'm ready to be stronger than ever. It's a new chapter," Rimes told PEOPLE.

August 30, 2012: LeAnn Rimes enters treatment facility for mental health struggles with Eddie Cibrian's support

Gerardo Mora/Getty

Just a few days later, Rimes entered a 30-day in-patient treatment facility to cope with anxiety and stress, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

"This is just a time for me to emotionally check out for a second and take care of myself and come back in 30 days as the best 30-year-old woman I can be," Rimes said of her decision to seek treatment.

Cibrian supported his wife's decision, telling PEOPLE, "My wife is the most remarkable and courageous woman I know ... I am so proud of her for having the strength to finally take some time for herself. I will be with her every step of the way."

November 2012: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian adopt a puppy

After spending a month in a voluntary treatment center, Rimes said she felt like she was "starting over." Part of that fresh start: rescuing a puppy that was abandoned on a busy street in L.A.

Rimes first learned about the puppy after her friend tweeted about it being discarded. Rimes asked to meet the 5 lb, 8-month-old dog — and the rest was history.

"We ALL fell in love at first sight," Rimes wrote on her blog. "Even our doggies welcomed her instantly."

Rimes added: "She's brought a ton of joy into our home in just the few hours she's been with us. Eveie [the name they chose for the pup] has a new home and family and we have a new love!"

March 2013: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian purchase a new home in L.A.

Cibrian and Rimes upgraded their digs to a six-bedroom, Spanish-style villa with an outdoor pool in Hidden Hills, California.

May 29, 2013: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian want to expand their family

GT/Star Max/FilmMagic

Despite already having a full house with two sons and four dogs, Rimes said she and Cibrian were open to expanding their family. Though the two admittedly had "a lot on our plates," Rimes said she and Cibrian discussed having more children.

"It took my mom 12 years to have me. I hope I don't have that [issue] but if I do, then a surrogate is something I've thought about," Rimes said. "Eddie and I have also talked about adopting. My capacity to love a child doesn't stop at my own eggs, obviously!"

Rimes added, "I feel settled. I'm proud of our great family. Eddie is an amazing father and I love my stepsons."

July 2014: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian debut their own reality show

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cibrian and Rimes welcomed television cameras into their home to give the public a sense of what their marriage is really like — and dispel lingering rumors about them — in the VH1 reality series LeAnn & Eddie.

"People are always wanting to make it a story of me being a homewrecker and trying to take someone's kids," Rimes told PEOPLE. "They take the love I have for my family and twist it around in some weird, sick way."

Cibrian added, "The biggest global misconception would be that we're not two people who are really in love with each other, that there are ulterior motives to our relationship. But people just don't get it. Hopefully people will get a chance to see how we just click."

January 6, 2016: Eddie Cibrian defends LeAnn Rimes against comments from his ex-wife

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cibrian came to Rimes' defense after his ex-wife Glanville claimed that she asked Rimes to stop posting pictures of her kids on social media.

"It upsets me," Cibrian said about Glanville's comments. "Brandi is lying. She lies for the sake of publicity and she has to bring in my wife unfortunately for it to make headlines. It isn't fair. She never asked LeAnn to not post pictures of the kids during the holidays, ever. They don't even talk!"

February 9, 2017: LeAnn Rimes shares the secret to her marriage with Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

After nearly six years of marriage, Rimes revealed the key to her successful relationship with Cibrian.

"It just works," she shared with PEOPLE. "We respect each other; respect is a big deal, and once you lose that, you've kind of lost everything. He's a wonderful father and a really good man. He's kind to me, and I reciprocate."

April 15, 2018: LeAnn Rimes makes peace with Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife Brandi Glanville

After years of animosity, Rimes and Cibrian's ex-wife Glanville called an apparent truce with one another when they posed for a selfie on Instagram together. The two were together to celebrate Cibrian and Glanville's son's 11th birthday.

"Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday❤," Glanville captioned the shot of the two women smiling.

Glanville later revealed that the two women had a long conversation to put an end to their years-long feud.

"We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what's better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her," Glanville said.

She continued, "Everyone's happy. I think the hardest part was just her and I going at it, and now that that's done, the kids are super happy. They've never been happier."

November 8, 2018: LeAnn Rimes reveals she first met Eddie Cibrian as a teen

Rimes and Cibrian believed their first meeting was on the set of their 2009 movie Northern Lights — but a photo Cibrian found of the two told a different story. Rimes revealed that Cibrian uncovered a photo in his garage of the couple together from years earlier when Rimes was just 14.

"We don't remember meeting each other," Rimes said on Entertainment Tonight. "There is a photo of it, clearly, and it is odd. We both were like, 'Wait, what?' I think he was 23, I was 14 at the time, and he was doing Young and the Restless. He found that right after we had worked together. He was just digging through some photos in his garage and found it."

January 25, 2020: LeAnn Rimes talks about her blended family with Eddie Cibrian

Courtesy Jillian Lynch

Rimes opened up about her family life with Cibrian and his sons, Mason and Jake — and his ex Glanville. She told PEOPLE that their family is "good" and isn't "what you would normally think" a blended family would look like.

"Nobody's fighting, nobody's doing anything weird … it's interesting, the kids are older now, it's fun," she said. "The kids are happy and that's all that matters."

Recent holiday photos of the family told a similar story. Glanville called the group a "modern family" in a photo from Christmas 2019; while Rimes captioned a shot from Easter 2019 with "our awkward family Easter 🐣 photo."

April 16, 2020: LeAnn Rimes says her depression put a "weight" on her marriage to Eddie Cibrian

During an interview with PEOPLE, Rimes discussed the toll her anxiety and depression took on her relationship with Cibrian.

"At one point, there was such a weight on my marriage," she said. "Eddie and my friends and those close to me experienced pain through my eyes. They weren't exempt from it."

Rimes also revealed that her 30-day stay in a mental health facility in 2012, combined with a routine of self-care, which included yoga, breath work and medication for anxiety and depression, all helped her reach a solid place in her life and her marriage.

"By being able to care for my own body and not expecting Eddie to do it for me, we've been able to become better partners," she added. "Eddie is a rock. And we're not so enmeshed. We can build our own selves up and I think that's so important. We're stronger than ever."

April 14, 2022: LeAnn Rimes debuts a "magical" song for Eddie Cibrian

Rich Fury/Getty

When Rimes married Cibrian in April 2011, she wrote him a love song called "how much a heart can hold" — and more than a decade later, released it to the public.

"It was one of those songs I didn't know if I'd ever share," Rimes told PEOPLE. But after sharing it on Instagram in April 2021, she began to think otherwise. "I was like, 'OK, I feel like this song should be out there.' I'm known for my love songs, I think. And it just felt like maybe people need to use it at their wedding, too. I love it. It's a magical song."

The ballad appears on her album god's work, which was released in September 2022.