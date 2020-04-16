LeAnn Rimes is opening up about the toll that her anxiety and depression once took on her relationship with husband Eddie Cibrian.

“At one point, there was such a weight on my marriage,” says Rimes, 37, who has battled depression since she was a young teen and underwent a 30-day stay in a mental health facility in 2012. “Eddie and my friends and those close to me experienced pain through my eyes. They weren’t exempt from it.”

Her impetus to get professional help came from Rimes’ realization that she was relying on her husband and family to make her healthy.

“When we’re in our own world and in our depression and anxiety, it can be very isolating, and a very self-absorbed situation,” says Rimes, who has been married to Cibrian, 46, since 2011. “I had a lot of co-dependency. My first night in treatment was the first night I’d ever been alone. There was a lot of healing to do.”

And Rimes, who attributes her struggles to an intense career as a young music star, plus unresolved feelings about her parents’ divorce and then her own divorce in 2010, says the healing continued after she left the facility.

“That had to happen when I came home,” she says. “I needed a lot of understanding and openness to see how others had been affected around me.”

Now, thanks to a steady routine of self-care, including Yin Yoga, breath work with expert Ashley Neese and prescribed medication for anxiety and depression, Rimes says she’s in a good place, both personally and in her marriage.

“By being able to care for my own body and not expecting Eddie to do it for me, we’ve been able to become better partners,” she says. “Eddie is a rock. And we’re not so enmeshed. We can build our own selves up and I think that’s so important. We’re stronger than ever.”

As part of the Let’s Talk About It initiative, PEOPLE is partnering with the Crisis Text Line, which offers free, 24/7 support from trained crisis counselors. If you or someone you know needs help, text STRENGTH to 741741. Or contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nami.org.

