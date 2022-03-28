LeAnn Rimes to Headline CMT Crossroads Episode with Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and More: Watch

LeAnn Rimes is grabbing a one way ticket to the world of CMT Crossroads!

The Grammy-winning "How Do I Live" singer, 39, will headline an upcoming episode of the popular music series with a little help from friends Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton, CMT announced Monday.

Rimes, who has three CMT Music Awards under her belt, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1996 debut album Blue, which came out when she was just 13 years old.

The chart-topping record included hits like "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)," which she will sing on the special with Pearce and McBryde.

"It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of CMT Crossroads," the singer said in a statement. "And to share the stage with women who are each, so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry… it was humbling and special."

leann rimes Credit: CMT

The 90-minute special will pair The Masked Singer champion with McBryde, Clark, Pearce and Guyton, all of whom have been inspired and heavily influenced by Rimes' music.

"This is such an expansive year for me, from my new album release later this year to my upcoming tour, and I could not think of a better way to kick it all off than to celebrate the past, present and future with this memorable show," said the star, who recently announced a new album titled God's Work and an upcoming tour.

Added Margaret Comeaux, Vice President, Production, CMT, in a statement: "What better way to celebrate LeAnn's music and legacy than to bring together those who credit LeAnn for inspiring their own careers. The reciprocal admiration amongst these women is more than evident throughout filming, and makes for a truly magical connection on stage in this special extended episode of CMT Crossroads."