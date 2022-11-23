After Months of Physical Therapy, Lauren Jenkins Walks Down the Aisle: 'It Was a Big Accomplishment'

After undergoing hip replacement surgery earlier this year, country artist Lauren Jenkins wasn't sure she would be able to walk down the aisle without some sort of assistance on her wedding day.

But back in October, the singer/songwriter did just that.

"It was a big accomplishment to be able to stand on my own two feet, in heels, and take those steps without a cane or walker," explains Jenkins, 31, in a recent interview with PEOPLE following her Oct. 15 wedding to singer/songwriter Patrick Davis.

Patrick Davis and Lauren Jenkins. La Boutique Photography

"Walking down the aisle was a symbol of how far I've come physically this year and how far Patrick and I have come as a couple to take 'that step. It truly has been a healing journey in every aspect, but I couldn't imagine spending this one wild and precious life with another person at my side."

Nevertheless, the tears still did fall as Jenkins linked her arm in her uncle's as she walked down the aisle to her longtime love. But this time, the tears weren't a result of sheer pain.

La Boutique Photography

"I held onto [my uncle] so tightly because I was shaking," remembers Jenkins of one of the many precious moments lovingly captured by Nashville's La Boutique Photography. "It reminded me of how I had to hold onto Patrick for months after surgery in order to walk or take the stairs."

Lauren Jenkins. La Boutique Photography

Donning a stunning bridal gown and veil designed by Grace Loves Lace and makeup by Chris Lanston, Jenkins planned many a thoughtful surprise for her groom, one of which happened during the wedding ceremony.

"Patrick's little brother Rodger died in 2008 in a single car accident, and while I never got to meet Rodger, I know how loved and important he was to everyone who knew him," explains Jenkins, who worked with Bud Floral + Home for the florals showcased during both the ceremony and the reception. "At the wedding ceremony, I made sure to have the first seat on Patrick's side marked for Rodger."

Lauren Jenkins and Patrick Davis. La Boutique Photography

Gathering on Georgia's famed Lookout Mountain for the wedding ceremony included a star-studded list of guests, including Sugarland's Kristian Bush, Hootie & the Blowfish's Mark Bryan, and former NFL linebacker Corey Miller. The ceremony also included a performance by dear friend Channing Wilson.

Lauren Jenkins. La Boutique Photography

"I surprised Patrick by having a string arrangement of 'Beautiful Day for Flying' playing as I walked down the aisle," says Jenkins of the song co-written by Davis and whose performance was captured by video professionals Grizzly Media.

"Then, Channing performed that song acoustically. Even though the official song isn't released yet, I have a feeling it will end up in a lot of wedding ceremonies because it's a beautiful love song."

The bridal look. La Boutique Photography

Davis and Jenkins then exchanged handwritten vows in front of the crowd of adoring guests and officiant Jamie Kenney. "Since we are both songwriters, it makes sense that we would both write our own vows," says Jenkins with a laugh. "It's kind of like writing your own song instead of playing a cover."

The rings. La Boutique Photography

The couple also exchanged rings, including a custom-made ring from Rustic & Main that Jenkins designed for her groom.

"A lot of thought went into it," explains Jenkins, whose own ring came from noted South Carolina jewelers Jay Friedman and Louis Friedman. "I knew that if he was going to wear something forever, it had to be special and represent both of us."

Patrick Davis and Lauren Jenkins. La Boutique Photography

Following the ceremony, guests were invited to The McLemore, where they were instantly met with a special speakeasy area appropriately named "LJ & PD's Wine Cellar."

"All of our winemaker friends from Napa/Sonoma were there pouring wine," explains Jenkins, who proceeded to change into a dress from Nashville's Showroom for the reception.

After a scrumptious meal provided by McLemore Club chef Michael Price and the reveal of a stunning cake created by Sweet Sunshine Bakery, the music continued.

Patrick Davis and Lauren Jenkins. La Boutique Photography

"A ton of our songwriter friends ended up jumping up to play at our reception," remembers Jenkins, who broke onto the music scene in 2019 with her critically acclaimed album No Saint.

"Mike Veal Band (out of Atlanta) was the main band, and they backed a bunch of our friends. David Ryan Harris (who tours with John Mayer), Chris Gelbuda, Charlton Singleton (Ranky Tanky), Slim Gimbill (Lady A's guitar player), Patrick's dad Rusty Davis, and even Patrick and myself all got on stage at some point to perform."

Lauren Jenkins and Patrick Davis. La Boutique Photography

Now, as Jenkins and Davis begin their life as husband and wife, Jenkins is looking forward to continuing her journey to complete healing.

"I was so grateful to be able to have enough strength to get through my wedding day without thinking about my hip," says Jenkins, who is touring again and prepping for the release of her second album next year. "I know that in time I won't notice it much… or ever."