The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs Marries Nashville Drummer Neal Yakopin: See the Wedding Photos

Published on December 23, 2022
Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin. Photo: Lindsey Johnson Photography

It was a merging of country music makers at the recent wedding of The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin.

"From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs, 30, tells PEOPLE about her new husband, who plays drums for country artist Nate Smith. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin. Lindsey Johnson Photography

Joined together in holy matrimony on the grounds of Mint Springs Farm on Dec. 17, Hobbs and Yakopin say they long knew that the elegant grounds of the high-end hideaway in Nolensville, Tennessee would serve as the perfect setting for their much-anticipated nuptials.

"We loved Mint Springs Farm as soon as we toured it," reflects Hobbs, who worked with the venue's exclusive wedding planner Kesha Gooding on all the details of the love-filled event.

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin. Lindsey Johnson Photography

"I instantly fell in love with the peaceful, gorgeous pavilion where they have the wedding ceremonies. The whole venue felt really warm and welcoming, and we could easily picture ourselves celebrating there with our friends and family."

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
The wedding ceremony. Lindsey Johnson Photography

Indeed, the wedding was truly a family affair, as many of the bride and groom's siblings played crucial parts in their special day.

"My two sisters were the maids of honor and gave a toast at the reception," says Hobbs, who alongside her identical twin sister Hannah make up the country duo The Hobbs Sisters, best known for singles such as "If You Wanted To" and "Love Breaks All the Rules." "Neal's three sisters also sang in the ceremony."

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs with her sisters. Lindsey Johnson Photography

Family members no longer living were also lovingly remembered, as Hobbs added a pin to her bouquet that once belonged to her late grandmother. Also joining the beaming couple was over 120 wedding guests, including famed songwriters Sandy Ramos and Forest Glen Whitehead, who is currently working with The Hobbs Sisters on a brand-new album.

Hobbs herself walked down the aisle wearing a dress from Fabulous Frocks, where she ultimately met the eyes of her soon-to-be husband as he stood next to Reverend Mark Stewart, who served as the pastor of Hobbs' church back in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs, Reverend Mark Stewart and Neal Yakopin. Lindsey Johnson Photography

"We decided not to do a first look, so I was really excited for that moment when I saw Neal at the end of the aisle for the first time on our wedding day," says Hobbs, who first met Yakopin when they both found themselves immersed in the Pittsburgh music scene just over five years ago.

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs. Lindsey Johnson Photography

The couple ultimately had their first date on Thanksgiving of 2019 and got engaged on Christmas Eve last year.

With dinner provided by G Catering followed by desserts by Nashville-based Dessert Designs, guests enjoyed a wide array of food such as beef tenderloin, chicken piccata, potatoes and vegetables.

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs, Neal Yakopin, and Hannah Hobbs. Lindsey Johnson Photography

Later in the night, guests were invited to partake in a selection of hot chicken sliders and mini-Chicago hot dogs.

"Neal spent some of his life in Chicago," explains Hobbs. "We both live in Nashville, so it is a fun nod to two cities that are part of our lives."

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin. Lindsey Johnson Photography

And now, these two are ready to get their new lives started.

"We had been dating for several years and it really felt like the right time to fully commit to each other and our relationship," adds Yakopin, 30, who will join his new wife on a honeymoon in Jamaica in January. "I'm most excited to see our growth as a couple and for our future as a family."

Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin wedding
Lauren Hobbs and Neal Yakopin. Lindsey Johnson Photography
