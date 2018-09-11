Lauren Duski Wants Fans to Know They're 'Perfect the Way They Are' with 'Costume Party' Video

Lauren Duski wants her fans to know there is strength in letting their most raw selves shine through.

Over a month after releasing her debut single, “Costume Party,” the Michigan native released the accompanying music video that includes an empowering message about inner beauty.

“Social media has skewed my definition of beauty in more ways than one, and I wanted people to watch this and know that whatever they are going through, whoever they are, it’s perfect the way they are,” the season 12 Voice runner-up tells PEOPLE.

“My fans inspired me to be vulnerable in writing this song, and it is an honor to have them a part of it,” she says of the video that includes footage of fans singing her lyrics.

“Costume Party” is the star’s first single since her appearance on the NBC singing competition, where she represented Blake Shelton‘s team and finished in second place behind Alicia Keys‘ team member Chris Blue in May 2017.

“The letters from my fans really inspired me to say something this vulnerable in a song. People shared stories and vulnerability that I could’ve never imagined,” Duski explains. “So it only felt right to have them all join me in the video. ‘Costume Party’ is for them.”

Wow @laurenduski I love your new single “Costume Party”! Congrats sis!!! It’s perfectly you!! Listen y’all!!! https://t.co/a4yGjA9gYS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 17, 2018

Post-Voice, Duski still receives from coach Shelton.

Duski is set to perform in Minnesota and Illinois this weekend.