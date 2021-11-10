Lauren Bushnell Lane Wishes Husband Chris a Happy Birthday: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'

It's the country star's 37th birthday — and his first time celebrating with their son, Dutton Walker

It's Chris Lane's birthday — and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane is ready to celebrate!

The Bachelor alum sent her country star husband all her best Instagram wishes for his 37th birthday, posting a photo featuring the couple's adorable 5-month-old son, Dutton Walker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY!! Aging like a fine 🍷 Dutton and I love you so much!!" she captioned a sweet photo of Lane holding his son.

This is the couple's second time celebrating together as husband and wife, and their first time celebrating alongside their baby boy.

The two previously announced that their family was growing back in December of 2020, as Chris shared an ultrasound on Instagram with the caption, "Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻 @laurenlane."

Bushnell Lane previously discussed her desire to grow their family, and now it seems she's living out her dream. "Career stuff is amazing and I feel very blessed, but I've always wanted to be a mom. I'm excited, that's my No. 1 most exciting next chapter," she said in April of 2020.

She added that having the "Big, Big Plans" singer by her side throughout the pregnancy only increased her love and appreciation for him, saying, "Going through this experience with Chris has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!"

Lane returned the sentiment, talking to PEOPLE about witnessing Dutton's delivery back in June.

"Watching Lauren go through the birthing process — from the beginning to the moment she delivered — was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed. I experienced an emotion I've never felt before," he said.

He even wrote a song for Dutton while Lauren was still pregnant. "It's called 'Ain't Even Met You Yet' and sums up how I've been feeling over the last few months. I can't wait to share it with him one day," he said in June.