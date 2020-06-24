Lauren Bushnell Pens Tribute to Chris Lane as She Reveals They've Been Praying to 'Start a Family'

"I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold," the Bachelor alum wrote on Instagram

Lauren Bushnell Lane feels "so lucky" to call Chris Lane her husband.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum, 30, wrote a sweet tribute to the country star, 35, on her Instagram, sharing that the two of them have been praying together for a baby.

"Husband appreciation post. We got engaged about a year ago and y’all, I don’t know what I did to deserve this man," she began. "About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet."

Bushnell Lane went on to share how she opened up to Lane about expanding their family, writing, "When I was talking about it with Chris he said ‘well, have you prayed about it?’ I said ‘well, yes’ and he responded ‘Have you really prayed hard about it. If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!’ "

"As I write this now I literally have tears streaming down my face because I cannot image living life without you @iamchrislane," she continued. "I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold 💖."

The couple first started dating in 2018, three years after meeting at a radio event in Austin, Texas. They got engaged last June after Lane proposed to the reality star during a family cookout in her parents' backyard.

In October, the two got married in a Nashville ceremony, where they exchanged self-written vows.

“I didn’t even get to finish because I had already gotten choked up a little bit and then I regained composure and then started losing it again,” Lane told PEOPLE of his vows last year. “So I just went ahead and ended wherever I was on my sheet, and I just said, ‘I love you, baby.’”

“I think I was just very happy in the moment, and I meant it from my heart,” the "Big, Big Plans" singer said, “and she looked so beautiful, and having both of our families there, I guess it made me a little emotional.”

Earlier this year, the couple opened up about their next big relationship milestone, revealing that they plan on adding another member to their family after adopting a beagle-hound mix Cooper in August.

"Definitely family. We throw that one around a lot in terms of trying to plan it, I don't know how much you could plan for that," Bushnell Lane told PEOPLE in April, as her husband joked: "We practice a lot though."

"I would love to start a family. I do feel like we do already have our little family with our dog and our house. I would love to add to that," Bushnell Lane continued.