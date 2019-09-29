Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Celebrate Engagement Party: 'Wish We Were Getting Married Tonight'

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane can’t wait to be married!

The couple celebrated their engagement over the weekend surrounded by family and friends at the Cuddle Creek Farm in North Carolina — and Bushnell revealed she would have gotten married right then and there.

“Got to celebrate all weekend long in Chris’ hometown with our family, friends, and dogs. At one point I even looked at Chris and said ‘I wish we were just getting married tonight! 😂’ ” the Bachelor alum wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the couple underneath a sign that read “Chris + Lauren Have Big Plans.”

“Woke up this morning still smiling only to find out my fiancé has the #1 song in country music! I am so proud of you @iamchrislane!!” the bride-to-be added. “So many hardworking people behind this song, including all the radio stations playing it and we are so grateful we get to continue celebrating thanks for all the love & support.”

Bushnell documented the special day on her Instagram Stories, sharing that Lane’s mother had planned the entire fall-themed party. There was even an s’mores station for guests to make their own version of the sweet campfire treat.

“Chris’ sweet momma put the entire party together,” she captioned a picture with her future mother-in-law.

Their siblings were present at the party as well as Bushnell joked that many people were shocked to find out that Lane has a twin brother, Cole. Her little sister, Mollie, flew across the country to make it to her sister’s special celebration.

“It’s been an incredible year in my career as well as my personal life…Took the weekend off to celebrate our engagement in Kernersville with both of our families!!” Lane shared on Instagram ahead of the party. “I’m a lucky lucky man!”

The couple got engaged in June, less than a year after dating. Lane popped the question with a 3.5 carat, emerald-cut diamond in the backyard of Bushnell’s family home Oregon with a song he had written for the occasion titled “Big, Big Plans.”

“Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love.”

Bushnell said it all “hit” her when she heard the lyrics of the song for the first time and started processing what they meant.

“I lost it,” she told PEOPLE in June. “It was the happiest moment of my life!”

While the couple hasn’t revealed a wedding date yet, Bushnell says there’s one thing she’ll have to have at the celebration.

“I have never really thought about what kind of wedding I want but I definitely want it to be laid-back and somewhat intimate,” she told PEOPLE. “Oh, and late-night snacks. I’m all about having snacks after hitting the dance floor all night!”