Lauren Alaina's Stepfather Sam Dies: 'He Was the Most Compassionate Person in the World'

Lauren Alaina‘s stepfather has died, she revealed in an emotional social media post over the weekend.

Sam Ramker, who was married to Alaina’s mom, Kristy, had stage 4 cancer, Taste of Country reported. The “My Kinda People” singer, 23, paid tribute to him on Instagram alongside a family photo.

“My stepdad, Sam, went to heaven at one o’clock this morning. He was the purest example of how to love and live life fully,” Alaina wrote.

“His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing,” she continued. “He opened his eyes last night. They shined the brightest I’ve ever seen anyone’s eyes shine, and he said, ‘Jesus.’ We said, ‘What do you see Sam?’ He said, ‘It’s so beautiful.’ Mom asked him who he saw and he told her a bunch of people, including his mama.”

“He later said, ‘I love you all. I found it.’ My mom asked him what he found and he said, ‘Heaven. I’ve got to go.’ An hour later he went to be with the Lord. I want this story to be an example of how real God is. We are only here for a short amount of time, and we have to live like there is no tomorrow,” she added.

“I want us to all be a little more like Sam,” Alaina, who got engaged to Alex Hopkins in July, concluded. “He was strong. He was the most compassionate person in the world. He would go without to help a stranger. He was a great dad. Now he is with the best Father in the universe. Thank you to everyone who has supported our family in this time. We appreciate the love, donations, and prayers that we have received.”

Love poured in from Alaina’s music community. “Lauren, we love you and we’re sending up prayers for you and your sweet family,” Little Big Town commented.

“So sorry for your loss Lauren. Praying for strength and peace for you and your family,” Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild added.

“I am so sorry….praying for you and your family,” Lindsay Ell wrote.

Days before Ramker’s death, Alaina backed out of performances on the Reason to Drink Another Tour with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch “due to a family medical emergency.”

Alaina previously missed the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony on Wednesday, according to Taste of Country.

“She is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the fans during this time and hopes to see you all soon,” her team wrote on Instagram at the time.