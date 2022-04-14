Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The country star was forced to leave the reality survival show due to an injury on Wednesday's episode

Lauren Alaina Says Leaving Beyond the Edge Was the 'Right Call' Even Though She Was 'Crushing It'

Despite being forced to leave, the jungle is still no match for Lauren Alaina.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the country star opened up about her leaving the CBS reality survival series Beyond the Edge — and why she thinks it was probably for the best.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I got disqualified, because I fell and hurt my foot," Alaina, 27, told Matt Cohen. "I begged them to let me stay. But actually, looking back, my foot was not well for a very long time. So it was the right call."

On Wednesday's episode, Alaina suffered an injury and was required to leave the show as a health and safety precaution.

The "Road Less Traveled" singer did add, however, that contestants "should be glad" she had to exit early.

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

"I was gonna win. I was undefeated when I got hurt. I was crushing it."

In the series, nine celebrities make their way into the jungles of Panama and face off on "epic adventures" under "the most brutal conditions."

Other contestants on the show include Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Eboni K. Williams, Craig Morgan, NFL star Ray Lewis, NBA stars Metta World Peace and Mike Singletary, and supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

"It's all for charity, it's all for fun. I was really sad to be leaving them," Alaina told the outlet. "I was very happy to be getting a bed back, but [there] was true, genuine real connection."

She also said it was "amazing" to connect with people after "a lot of disconnection in the last few years."

"So to be able to get dropped off in the jungle and to find true, genuine love and connection, it was really inspiring."

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Alaina Takes Us Inside Her New Nashville Home That Honors Her Family — and Dolly Parton

"I'm still kind of in shock over it," Alaina said at the time. "It was just such an honor."

She also opened up about feeling anxious ahead of her Top of the World Tour, which kicked off in February and will wrap up on Friday, and her motivational book titled Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be.