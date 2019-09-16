Lauren Alaina Reveals She and Boyfriend John Crist Split Ahead of Her Dancing with the Stars Debut

Lauren Alaina is newly single.

The country star, 24, announced she and boyfriend John Crist have split during an interview with The Bobby Bones Show on Monday, hours before she is set to make her debut on Dancing with the Stars season 28 premiere.

When asked what Crist thinks about her appearing on DWTS, Alaina revealed, “I don’t have a boyfriend anymore.”

Host Bobby Bones, who was shocked to learn of the breakup on-air, inquired what led to her breakup since four months prior Alaina had revealed on the radio show that she had been quietly dating comedian Crist.

“I mean, there’s, like, no big story. We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends,” Alaina said. “It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

Bones, who won season 27 with partner Sharna Burgess, jokingly followed up with a question about whether she had fallen in love with her dance pro. “No, no. I have not. I have not fallen in love with my dance partner,” she remarked.

Alaina also teased what dance she would be performing for week 1 of the dance competition.

“It’s fast,” she said of what type of dance she has learned. “I literally googled the dances and picked one. I said salsa because I like to eat it.”

In addition, Alaina said she would feel “embarrassed” if she was sent home first. “We postponed the tour,” she explained. “So that kind of looks like we’re going to do OK because I physically couldn’t do both. And especially now that I’m doing it, the best decision I ever made was to postpone that tour.”

Alaina’s That Girl Was Me Tour kicks off in Nashville on Jan. 15.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.