Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins Are Engaged: 'Being Yours Forever Has a Nice RING to It'

Lauren Alaina and her boyfriend Alex Hopkins are engaged!

The 23-year-old country star announced the happy news on Saturday alongside an image of the pair sharing a romantic smooch.

“Being yours forever has a nice ‘RING’ to it,” the “Doin’ It” singer wrote alongside the image — in which she also showed off the new diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

“WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK. 💍❤️,” she wrote, adding, “#HoppilyEverHopkins.”

Hopkins also shared the same photo, captioning it, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.”

Alaina and Hopkins, also 23, have been dating since 2012.

Earlier this year, the American Idol alum revealed that while she wasn’t sure whether an engagement was in her immediate future, she and Hopkins had discussed taking the next step together.

“Everyone asked us if that was going to happen. I don’t know!” she told Taste of Country. “We have definitely talked about marriage, obviously. When you have been together for six years, it’s bound to come up at some point.”

Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Raving over her boyfriend, Alaina described him to the outlet as “my best friend” and “an actual angel on earth”

“He’s the most attractive man I have ever seen,” she added. “Like every time I look at him — I mean, the older we get, the more attractive he gets and I’m starting to be like, ‘Glad we met at 17 because you are way cuter than me.’ ”

Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins Mike Coppola/Getty

Two years ago, in honor of their anniversary, Hopkins shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair from when they first met in 2012.

“July 5th, 2012 this nervous 17 year old boy would have done anything to make that pretty girl sitting next to him smile. He never could have imagined that on October 14th he would somehow work up the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend, and for whatever reason she would say yes,” he wrote alongside the image.

“4 years later she still makes me nervous, and I still do absolutely anything to see her smile. Happy anniversary @laurenalaina. This is just the beginning. I love you!” he continued, before adding a handful of sweet and humorous hashtags: “#ThisWasOurFirstSelfie,” “#FirstOfProbably2Million,” “#WhyDidntIFixMyHair,” “#SheKissedMeAnyway” and “#FirstKissOfALifetimesWorth.”