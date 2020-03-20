Lauren Alaina is a self-proclaimed extrovert. She loves to hug people, she loves being around people and she loves to climb up on stage and sing her heart out for people.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the American Idol and Dancing with the Stars alum, along with much of the world, is going a bit stir crazy in this time of social distancing in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). So, she decided to do something that would make her feel better — and just maybe make her fans smile: She dyed her hair … blue.

“It looks cute but yeah, everyone’s going to freak out,” Alaina, 25, told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “It’s just a shampoo. It will wash out in like a week.”

“If I actually dyed my hair blue, my hairdresser would have a heart attack,” she added with a laugh. “I just ran out of projects in the house so I decided to dye my hair. I guess this is a time when you can do some things you wouldn’t do otherwise.”

Alaina debuted the look to her followers on Instagram on Thursday, captioning a picture which shows off her new hair color, “This quarantine’s got me feeling extra blue. Probably gonna stay that way teal it’s over.”

“I dyed my hair blue and Blake [Shelton] is growing back his mullet,” Alaina joked, referencing how her tour mate Shelton announced earlier this week his plans to bring back his signature ’90s hairstyle. “These are crazy times indeed.”

The Georgia native has been home in Nashville since last week, when she received word that her shows as part of Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour have been postponed. But still, she has found a silver lining.

“I don’t get to see my dad much since he lives in Alabama, so it has been really nice,” said Alaina, who has spent the last week social distancing with her father at home in Nashville. “I grew up playing shows with my dad, so we were able to go in my living room and play guitar together and sing ‘Getting Good’ for the fans.”

After kicking off 2020 with a sold out headlining tour — her first-ever — and the release of her six-song EP, Getting Good, earlier this month, Alaina said that the ongoing coronavirus quarantine has actually proved to be a creative time for her thus far.

“I’ve definitely been writing and jotting ideas down, and I finally have the time to finish record three, that’s for sure,” said Alaina. “I am not a homebody. It’s not my personality. But I think this break has been good for me. It has given me the time to kind of take a step back and feel a little bit, you know? I will know exactly what I want to say once I get back out there.”

And yes, this little country spitfire can’t wait to hit the road again.

“We are going to throw down in concert once this thing is over,” exclaimed Alaina, her Southern accent shining through every syllable of every word. “We are going to be so ready.”

But for now, Alaina is taking things one day at a time and leaning on her faith, a faith that she said has always been the number one thing in her life.

“I think at times of fear and chaos… I mean, fear is not of the Lord,” concluded Alaina, who recently found a church in Nashville that she has found a home within. “When things get too much, I take a deep breath and I say a prayer and I calm myself. It’s a bit scary and yes, it seems like a scary movie right now. But it gives me so much peace to have Him to fall back on.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.