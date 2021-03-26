"I was less than a week away from getting the vaccination, and then I got COVID," Alaina tells PEOPLE

Lauren Alaina Says She's 'Feeling Better Now' After Being 'Pretty Sick' with COVID

After sharing that she tested positive for COVID last week, the country singer tells PEOPLE she's doing better after having mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

"I was pretty sick," the 26-year-old tells PEOPLE. "But I'm doing better now. I've just been at my house quarantining with my puppy."

Alaina says her symptoms didn't develop past shortness of breath and "a horrible headache," but she was not happy when she got the positive test.

"I was so frustrated when I got it, because I have taken it so seriously, and I went over a year and didn't get it, and then I got it," she says. "I rarely even go to the grocery store, but it's a very contagious virus and I picked it up somewhere."

Alaina is now "feeling healthy" while "staying super hydrated."

"I miss people, but I'm getting through it," she says."

Last week, Alaina canceled her appearance at an acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky due to her positive COVID test.

"I tested positive for COVID yesterday. I am quarantining and trying to get better! Please know I can't wait to be back — when it is safe for all of us," she wrote. "I'm so disappointed I won't be at the show, but it may help cheer me up a bit if you go and send me videos and pictures."

Alaina says she was days away from getting her COVID vaccination.

"I was going to get it, because I didn't want to get the virus. But I got it," she says. "I don't know. It's different for everyone. I just want my life back, and it felt like a way for me to get one step closer to that."

As for what she most looks forward to after the pandemic ends — besides "getting my tail on stage" — is seeing her grandfather.