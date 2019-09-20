Lauren Akins 'Pretty Scared to Be This Vulnerable with the World' in Upcoming Memoir Live in Love

Image zoom Courtesy Random House

Lauren Akins is going to be an author!

The star, who is expecting her third daughter with husband, country singer Thomas Rhett, will be releasing her first-ever book Live in Love — and PEOPLE is revealing the cover art!

“I never dreamed of having my story told in a book, but Live in Love is a window into my life from when I was a little girl until now,” Akins, 29, tells PEOPLE.

“If I’m being honest, I am really excited about this project and also pretty scared to be this vulnerable with the world. I am confident in my stories, my friends, my family and my faith which all make up my very real and very imperfect story of Live in Love,” she says. “I hope that through sharing my story, people from all walks of life can find themselves within the pages feeling related to, hopeful, not alone, inspired, and most of all — of course — loved.”

RELATED: The Fab Four! A Peek Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins’ Family Life

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Akins will give readers a peek at what it’s really like to be “the perfect couple” fans imagine, and what it actually takes to live in love, stay in love, and grow together.

The soon-to-be mom of three has been by her husband’s side since his music career skyrocketed with the success of his single “Die a Happy Man,” which earned him the ACM Award for single of the year in 2017.

The song’s success was especially meaningful for Akins because it was a musical tribute from Thomas Rhett, who had written the lyrics about her and their romance. But her husband’s fame left Akins wondering: “How can I live my own life of purpose?”

RELATED: Why Thomas Rhett and Pregnant Wife Lauren Were Convinced Their Third Child Would Be a Boy

In addition to sharing details about her love story with Thomas Rhett, Akins pens never-before-heard photos and memories about his rollercoaster career and the struggle to find her own identity and purpose.

The intimate look inside their lives also will reveal her work in Uganda, where she met the baby who would become their first daughter, now 3-year-old Willa Gray. (The couple are also parents to daughter Ada James, 2.) In addition, Akins opens up about parenting and balancing raising their girls with nurturing their marriage.

Live in Love is set for release on May 5, 2020. For more, check out PEOPLE’s Instagram Story, where Akins is taking over for the day!