Landon Parker Revisits Wedding to Wife McKenzie in New Music Video for “Your Baby Girl”

Landon Parker is the proud owner of "three or four" cowboy hats but didn't think he had a nice black one to wear with his tux in the music video for his new single "Your Baby Girl."

But then, it dawned on him.

"I remembered I had one under the bed," Parker, 28, laughs during an interview with PEOPLE. "I pulled it out and it had dog hair and dust and everything all over it, so I had to go get it cleaned, but it looked good for the video though."

Landon Parker and wife McKenzie. SheHeWe Photography

Indeed, the emerging singer-songwriter had to step up his hat game when it came time to film the music video for his new single "Your Baby Girl," an endearing song that touches on his love for wife McKenzie.

"We actually met in 2016 at a bar called Acme Feed and Seed in downtown Nashville," remembers Parker. "We did long distance for probably two or three years when she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina," he says, then quips, "Somehow, I convinced her to love me enough to move here to Nashville."

Landon Parker and wife McKenzie. SheHeWe Photography

And in May of 2020, they got engaged.

"I told her that I wanted to write a father-daughter dance song for her," remembers Parker, whose wedding pics taken back in March of 2021 are now premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. "I told her I didn't know how good it was going to be, but I'm going to come up with something."

McKenzie and her father. SheHeWe Photography

Soon after, Parker went into a Zoom writing session with fellow songwriters Matt Nolen and Skip Black. "The whole song is me talking to her dad, saying thank you for bringing an angel into the world," explains the singer/songwriter. "We wrote that song fairly fast because it was right there, right in front of us."

Music too has long been in Parker's heart.

Landon Parker and wife McKenzie. SheHeWe Photography

"I started doing music when I was 16 years old," says Parker, who grew up surrounded by Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Atlanta Braves posters while growing up in the small town of Yadkinville, North Carolina. "I wanted to go into the medical field, but then I picked up the guitar. It just seemed more promising for me."

He was raised on the sounds of Brooks & Dunn and Blake Shelton, and soon found himself in a band called Chasing Crazy doing covers of Luke Bryan and Chris Young hits until making his way to Music City in 2013. Parker is now signed to Tim McGraw's publishing company Free Dive.

Landon Parker and wife McKenzie. SheHeWe Photography

And while the lyrics to "Your Baby Girl" came awfully quick to the singer/songwriter, so too did the idea of the video treatment for the sweet song. "I knew I wanted to use our wedding video for some of it, but what I didn't know was how we were going to get back to the venue and be able to shoot it."

Not surprisingly, the team at Mint Springs Farms welcomed the couple back with open arms, resulting in a music video that is sure to touch the hearts of all those who watch it, especially his new father-in-law.

Landon Parker and wife McKenzie. SheHeWe Photography

"He's a bit of an intimidating man," laughs Parker, who met his future in-law a year before meeting his current wife while helping flood victims in McKenzie's hometown. "He just wants the best for his baby girl. When I asked him to marry Mackenzie, I was so nervous. I was bumbling all over my words because I just love Mackenzie so much and I just want to be half the man he is."