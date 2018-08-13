LANCO to Kick Off Headlining Tour in the Fall — All the Details

Hallelujah! LANCO is heading out on tour this fall.

The country quintet will be kicking off their first headlining jaunt, Hallelujah Nights Tour, in Missouri on Oct. 24 with special guest Travis Denning, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“This is a brand new show we’ve put together for our fans and it will be the first time we get to play Hallelujah Nights in its entirety,” lead vocalist Brandon Lancaster tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“This year has been full of so many incredible firsts for us, and we’ve learned so much out on the road about ourselves and about what our people want and expect from us. We can’t wait to play these songs and share their stories from front to back that represent the core of LANCO.”

The “Born to Love You” musicians — Lancaster, guitarists Chandler Baldwin and Eric Steedly, keyboardist Jared Hampton and drummer Tripp Howell — will then hit 14 more cities before taking their final bow in Nashville.

LANCO Jim Wright

“This whole thing started out just the five of us having a dream, getting in an RV and playing shows,” Lancaster says in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “Looking back over the past few years, what we’ve been able to accomplish, we could not have done it without all of our friends and family on the road.”

The singer wed his college sweetheart, Tiffany Trotter, last September and opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about newlywed life.

“We’ve been together for a long time,” said Lancaster about his wife, who inspired the band’s hit song “Greatest Love Story.” “You know who you’re coming home to, you know who’s there. And you know you always have that support system.”

RELATED: LANCO Frontman Brandon Lancaster Marries His ‘Greatest Love Story’ Tiffany Trotter

LANCO Jim Wright

RELATED VIDEO: LANCO Members Reveal Their Reaction to Making History with Their First Song

Tickets for the below LANCO tour dates will go on sale Friday beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

10/24 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

10/25 Sioux Falls, SD – The District

10/26 Clive, IA – 7 Flags Event Center

11/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/02 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

11/03 Rochester, NY – Anthology

11/08 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

11/09 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

11/10 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

11/17 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/18 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/30 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

12/06 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

12/07 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom