LANCO's Eric Steedly Marries Jessica Wardwell in Intimate Wedding: It Was the 'Most Joyful Night'

"We are excited to soak in this time at home and can't wait for all of our future adventures to begin when things go back to normal!" the country couple tell PEOPLE

Perhaps, it's the "Greatest Love Story!"

LANCO guitarist Eric Steedly tied the knot with photographer Jessica Wardwell in an intimate Nashville celebration on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It has definitely been an interesting time to plan a wedding and start our new life," the couple tells PEOPLE. "But the silver lining is that, since we have known each other, we have never been able to spend this much time together because I am on the road so much."

"We are excited to soak in this time at home and can't wait for all of our future adventures to begin when things go back to normal!"

Image zoom Jessica Wardwell and Eric Steedly Eden Ingle Photo

Wardwell, 30, walked down the aisle in an Olia Zavozina dress and held a bouquet from Vintage Florals. Following the vows, she and Steedly, 29, exchanged wedding bands — Anna Sheffield for her and Staghead for him.

The couple initially started planning the wedding at a larger location but reduced their venue size and guest list due to the coronavirus pandemic, the "Born to Love You" musician said. Despite the adjustments, much of Wardwell's family — who lives in Australia — were unable to attend.

"As the year progressed and the restrictions from COVID got tighter, we felt that the responsible thing to do was to cancel our original plan and greatly reduce the size. A lot of Jess' family lives in Australia and weren't going to be allowed to come anyway," Steedly explains. "Thankfully, we were able to switch to a smaller venue and all of our vendors were super kind and flexible in working with our new plan."

Image zoom Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Eric Steedly, Andy Steedly, Brandon Lancaster, Tripp Howell Eden Ingle Photo

Wearing matching beige suits, Steedly's bandmates — vocalist Brandon Lancaster, bass guitarist Chandler Baldwin, keyboardist Jared Hampton, drummer Tripp Howell — joined his brother Andy as groomsmen.

"We did our best to space people out during the ceremony and reception and kept the bar outside," Steedly says of the celebration. "All of our guests were very considerate of each other and the guidelines we put in place for the night. We even had fun masks and personal sanitizers made and dispersed."

The intimate reception was catered by Actual Food, DJ'd by Russ Pollard and featured a surprise decoration from the groom himself. Steedly handmade a neon pink sign featuring the title of the Sonny and Cher classic "I Got You Babe," surprising his wife-to-be the week before their wedding.

Image zoom Steedly's handmade "I Got You Babe" gift for Wardell Eden Ingle Photo

"We just wanted everyone to feel safe and at ease while being able to celebrate with us," he added. "It turned to be the most joyful night for everyone, and I don't think that either of us would change the turnout."

The pair started dating in May 2018 and got engaged this past January.