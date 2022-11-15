Lainey Wilson 'Had so Much Fun' Watching Her Acting Debut in the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere

Country music star Lainey Wilson made her debut in the season 5 premiere of the mega-hit series Yellowstone on Sunday in a role she was able to completely imbibe: a singer.

The 30-year-old Wilson — who also recently won a pair of the CMA Awards for new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year — was no stranger to the show before she joined the cast, as her music was previously featured in the Paramount Network series.

"So fun getting to watch the season premiere together live," Wilson commented on Instagram when CMT posted a video of her to celebrate the moment. "Cheers to @laineywilsonmusic's debut in @yellowstone Season 5 🥂 #YellowstoneTV," the network captioned the post.

Wilson, whose latest album Bell Bottom Country recently dropped, plays Abby in the neo-Western drama starring Kevin Costner that revolves around the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family.

Last month, the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer told PEOPLE how she landed the onscreen gig, explaining how she got acquainted with the show's co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, after one of her songs was used in an episode.

"He said, 'I want to create a character specifically for you,'" she recalled. "He said, 'I want you to wear what you wear, sing what you're singing and pretty much just be yourself. You're gonna go by Abby. She's a musician.' And without even thinking, I just said, 'Yes, count me in. Let's do it.'"

Paramount Network

Wilson said she immensely enjoyed the filming and would welcome even more acting opportunities. "I love creating things," she told PEOPLE, "and I feel like that's what acting is. It's just being creative."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Yellowstone air Sundays on the Paramount Network, and previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock.