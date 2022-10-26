Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is 'Doing Great' After Suffering Stroke, Losing Eye to Infection

Lainey Wilson said her dad Brian is "not supposed to be here" after he underwent nine surgeries over the span of a month and a half

Published on October 26, 2022 01:45 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
Lainey Wilson. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Lainey Wilson is giving fans an update on her dad's unexpected health crisis and subsequent recovery.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer, 30, revealed that while her dad Brian Wilson is doing well, he's had a difficult few months that included a stroke and the removal of his left eye after he caught a fungal infection in July.

"He's doing great. He spent two months in a hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face," Wilson told Taste of Country. "They had to remove his eye, and they had to remove some bones and stuff in his face. He had a stroke on top of all of that."

Wilson said that Brian underwent nine different surgeries over the span of a month and a half, and spent three weeks in a rehab facility before coming home on Oct. 13.

"He's not supposed to be here," she said.

The country star is currently gearing up for the Friday release of her fourth album, Bell Bottom Country, which features a track called "Those Boots (Deddy's Song)."

Wilson said Brian has heard the track, and while he's not one to offer heavy praise, he's definitely a fan.

"He's a man of few words. I'm talking about like, the only way I knew that he liked a song of mine when I was little was if he was tapping his toe or not," she said. "And with this song, I played it for him and he was tapping his toe, so I was like, alright, check. But then afterwards he said, 'That's pretty dang good.' So I was like, 'We're getting somewhere!'"

The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about how her father had been "fighting for his life" for several months.

"He was in rehab for three weeks, but he actually got to go home yesterday. It's a miracle that he's still here," she said. "The neurologist that pretty much saved his life has never known anybody to survive what he did."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Lainey Wilson performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson. Jason Kempin/Getty

The singer said her dad had plans to join her on the CMA Awards red carpet in early November, and that his neurologist and her husband would also attend the show.

Wilson is set to perform "Wait in the Truck" with HARDY at this year's CMAs, where her six nods have earned her the honor of being the night's most-nominated artist.

The star has long spoken about her close relationship with her dad, and on Father's Day she shared a sweet home video of the pair on Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day to the man who taught us what it means to roll your sleeves up and get it done," Lainey captioned the post. "He likes to keep it a secret, but he's got a big ole heart too. The real Brian Wilson."

