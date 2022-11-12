Lainey Wilson Performs Acoustic Version of 'Hold My Halo' on 'CMT Campfire Sessions': Watch

Get out your marshmallows, it's time for a Lainey Wilson campfire performance!

The country star, 30, plays a sweet rendition of her track "Hold My Halo," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering as an additional clip from Wilson's CMT Campfire Sessions episode.

The performance sees Wilson joined by three of her bandmates, as they play the track off her 2022 LP Bell Bottom Country while serenading viewers behind a fire.

Wilson's performance of the track comes as part of her full gig, which is airing throughout the week on CMT and is also available on YouTube and Facebook. She'll also be performing a few other hits off the new record, including "Heart Like a Truck" and "Watermelon Moonshine." And to celebrate the newest season of Yellowstone, on which Wilson plays Abby, she is partnering with CMT for a special TikTok live as a toast to the season five premiere.

With six nominations at the CMAs this year — the most of any artist this year — Wilson ended up claiming two of the most coveted prizes in Nashville, new artist and female vocalist of the year. She spoke with PEOPLE about the significance of the moments for her.

"Of course I want to leave here with a trophy," Wilson told PEOPLE, "but just having [my father] here, that's a win in itself. It truly is a miracle."

Wilson's dad, Brian Wilson, spent two months in the hospital over the summer as a result of a near-fatal fungal infection that claimed his left eye. But he still showed up to the event, and gave his daughter a standing ovation. Throughout the night, Wilson played her HARDY collab "Wait in the Truck," and also joined in the musical tribute to Alan Jackson, who was receiving CMA's lifetime achievement award.

"Oh my gosh, he's the soundtrack of my childhood," said Wilson, who sang his 1990 hit, "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow." "I don't know anybody in this town who could say that he's not influenced them in some way. I mean, he is country music."