Watch Lainey Wilson's Music Video for Summertime Anthem 'Grease': 'That's the Good Stuff' (Exclusive)

Lainey Wilson is giving fans a snapshot of life on the road in her latest music video. The fast-rising country star's new visual clip for "Grease," a song from her recent album Bell Bottom Country, premiered Monday — and it feels like a party.

In the video, Wilson lets viewers in on backstage moments, soundcheck, and fun times in the tour bus. There's also a pre-show parking lot cookout that turns into a dance party with a group of breakdancers Wilson met at one of her shows last year.

"A large part of my life is lived on the road and the people I travel with and meet along the way become family," Wilson tells PEOPLE. "'Now we cookin' with grease' is a term my family used to say when we got somethin' up and runnin' or got to the good stuff. When I saw these guys breakin' it down at one of my shows, I thought, 'Now that's the good stuff…we're here to show people a good time' and am so excited that they were able to be a part of this video."

Lainey Wilson. Lainey Wilson

This week is a big one for Wilson as she is also up for six awards at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, which air Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Wilson is the most-nominated artist this year, along with HARDY. She is up for female artist of the year, album of the year, single of the year — and song of the year, visual media of the year, and music event of the year along with HARDY for "Wait in the Truck."

Lainey Wilson. Lainey Wilson

Last year, Wilson took home the ACM awards for new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year. In 2021 she also won the ACM for new female artist of the year and song of the year with "Things a Man Oughta Know." Wilson is currently on tour behind her Bell Bottom Country album, and has a long run of dates planned for the summer and fall.